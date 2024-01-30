DCU find its new Supergirl in a House of the Dragon star, while Marvel loses yet another big name from Thunderbolts

Today's superhero news brings us two very different stories from two distinct cinematic universes. The new DC Universe has found its Supergirl, but the Marvel Cinematic Universe has lost another key cast member from a currently undisclosed role in its upcoming Thunderbolts movie.

Let's start with the bad news first. Ayo Edebiri (pictured above), one of the brightest stars in the Emmy Award winning The Bear, will no longer be appearing in the forthcoming Thunderbolts in an undisclosed role alongside The Winter Soldier, Ghost, Taskmaster and other MCU anti-heroes.

The film has been described as the MCU equivalent of DC's Suicide Squad. But Edebiri isn't first star to exit the project, Steven Yeun left earlier this month, also from an undisclosed role. His departure was due to "time passing and things shifting," Variety reports, and Edebiri's departure is believed to be due to scheduling conflicts.

That's the bad news. Now for some super news.

The DCU has found its Supergirl

As roles go, being Supergirl in the James Gunn and Peter Safran DC Universe is a pretty big one – and while it was reportedly a tough choice, it's gone to Milly Alcock, who you may have seen in the world of Game of Thrones. Alcock played the young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in the first season of House of the Dragon.

According to Deadline in a story that was then shared on Instagram by Gunn himself, she beat stiff competition including Emilia Jones (Coda) and Meg Donnelly, who already plays the voice of Supergirl in a number of DC animated movies. "This is accurate," Gunn wrote. "Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being part of the DCU."

There are unconfirmed rumors that this Supergirl will make her debut in Superman Legacy, which is about to start shooting, but she's definitely going to appear in a new DCU project before making her solo feature debut in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which is based on Tom King's comic book series from 2022.

As James Gunn said when the series was announced, "we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl". According to Gunn, the new Supergirl is "much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing".