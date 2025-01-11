4 new Prime Video movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that I recommend watching

There was over 60 new Prime Video movies added to its library on January 1 alone, and there's plenty more to come this month. After scouring through the long list of everything new on Prime Video in January 2025, I've picked out four movies with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes that I'll be streaming this month.

It's not just an extensive amount of movies on offer on one of the best streaming services, there's also an array of TV shows you can watch like these three new Prime Video shows I can't wait to watch this month, including one with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

From an action thriller to a raunchy comedy, these four picks all qualify to rank among the best Prime Video movies, but which one will take your fancy?

The Lego Movie

The LEGO® Movie - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 96%

96% Age rating: PG

PG Length: 100 minutes

100 minutes Directors: Chris Miller and Phil Lord

Chris Miller and Phil Lord Release date: January 1

January 1 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Sky (UK); Prime Video (AU)

This animated adventure follows Emmet Brickowski (Chris Pratt), an ordinary Lego figure who is chosen to overthrow businessman President Business (Will Ferrell) and save the Lego world from his evil scheme. The Lego Movie is an action-packed animation that hilariously pokes fun at consumerism and bureaucracy that delivers big laughs for kids and adults.

TechRadar's Lucy Buglass wrote in her movie of the day review that "you don't even have to be a big Lego fan to get something out of it, as it's a movie with plenty of heart, catchy songs, and adventure to keep you entertained". It also features an all-star Hollywood cast of recognizable voices like Morgan Freeman, Elizabeth Banks, Liam Neeson, and Will Arnett. I'll definitely be tuning in!

Captain Phillips

CAPTAIN PHILLIPS - Official International Trailer - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 93%

93% Age rating: PG-13

PG-13 Length: 134 minutes

134 minutes Director: Paul Greengrass

Paul Greengrass Release date: January 1

January 1 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); Prime Video (UK); Netflix (AUS)

Captain Phillips is a marvelous biopic helmed by Tom Hanks as Captain Richard Phillips, an American merchant mariner who is taken hostage by Somali pirates. Based on a true story, the US container ship Maersk Alabama is hijacked by Somali pirates en route to Kenya. Soon, the captain and crew find themselves at the mercy of the violent intruders as they take control of the unarmed vessel.

I was on the edge of my seat when I watched Captain Phillips in the theater due to its nail-biting suspense and lingering dread created through shaky handheld camerawork. You can read my Captain Phillips movie of the day review on why I will definitely be re-watching this action thriller that left a mark on me.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Do the Right Thing

Do the Right Thing Official Trailer #1 - Danny Aiello Movie (1989) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 92%

92% Age rating: R

R Length: 110 minutes

110 minutes Director: Spike Lee

Spike Lee Release date: January 1

January 1 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); available to rent or buy on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video (UK); available to rent or buy on Apple TV Plus or Prime Video

Set in a Brooklyn neighborhood, Do the Right Thing centers on the long-simmering racial tensions between a diverse community and the Italian-American owners of a local pizzeria which erupt into violence on a hot summer day. Do the Right Thing is another movie masterpiece by Spike Lee that's widely considered a classic for his influential exploration of race and violence. With its biting humor and gripping drama, I'm going to do the right thing and stream this Oscar-nominated movie.

Knocked Up

Knocked Up Official Trailer #1 - Paul Rudd Movie (2007) HD - YouTube Watch On

RT score: 90%

90% Age rating: MA15+

MA15+ Length: 129 minutes

129 minutes Director: Judd Apatow

Judd Apatow Release date: January 31

January 31 Where to watch: Prime Video (US); available to rent or buy on Apple TV or Prime Video (UK); Binge (AUS)

Knocked Up follows rising journalist Alison (Katherine Heigl) who falls pregnant after a drunken one-night stand with irresponsible slacker Ben (Seth Rogen). Instead of raising the baby on her own, Alison decides to give Ben a chance to prove he is father material and both question if they would be compatible lifetime partners. A throwback to classic 2000s comedy, this rom-com delivers plenty of belly laughs with its silly humor and one-liners. That's my Saturday evening sorted, then.