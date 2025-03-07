7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 7)

Heretic, Daredevil: Born Again, and With Love, Meghan are out now on some of the world's best streaming services

March has arrived (does anyone else feel like they blinked and February was over?), and the third month of 2025 has already given us lots of exciting new movies and TV shows to watch at home. Admittedly, most of them have debuted on four of the world's best streaming services, but I'm trying not to judge their rivals, such as Apple TV+, especially when the latter has served up one of 2025's best shows so far in Severance season 2.

Anyway, aside from a new episode of Severance, there's plenty more to stream this weekend, including the revival of Netflix's Daredevil TV show. So, scroll on to see our seven top picks for the week. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 (Disney+)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The devil's work is never done – and that's certainly the case for Matt Murdock and his crimefighting alter-ego. Almost six years after Netflix canceled its beloved TV adaptation starring The Man Without Fear, Marvel has revived it with Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+.

Essentially, it's Daredevil season 4 is all but name, but that's a very good thing. The New York-based lawyer/vigilante's live-action series is not only as epic as it is brutal, but also one of my all-time favorite shows, so I'm delighted that it's had new life breathed into it as a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) project. The first two episodes are out now but, before you stream them, read my Daredevil: Born Again review to see whether I think this Marvel Phase 5 program deserves to be added to our best Disney+ shows guide. – TP

With Love, Meghan (Netflix)

With love, Meghan | Official trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Looking for something a bit more wholesome? Why not cosy up on the couch with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for eight episodes of cooking, gardening, and hosting advice on Netflix.

Originally due to air in January, Netflix delayed this series' release due to the wildfires that ravaged LA. Now, this show is out in full, but early reviews aren't overly favorable, which means it won't make the cut for our best Netflix shows guide. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

Heretic (Max)

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

I’m so excited that more people can experience this horror gem on Max. Heretic's major selling point is that Hugh Grant swapped his typical charming bachelor character for a creepy loner, but it's so much more than that.



Stylish, tense, and full of theological questions, Heretic is a great addition to A24's catalog. There's plenty to enjoy here, and it does enough for it to stand out among the endless sea of new horror movies in March. I'm also keen to re-watch this and spot things I might've missed the first time around as it feels like the kind of movie which benefits from a second viewing. Even though it wasn’t my favorite horror movie of 2024, I still enjoyed it and feel like it deserves a spot on our best Max movies round-up. – Lucy Buglass, senior entertainment writer

The Leopard (Netflix)

The Leopard | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix is somewhat of an expert when it comes to period dramas. That much is clear with Bridgerton, aka one of Netflix's most popular shows of all-time.

Now, the streamer has lined up a royal rival with Italian period drama The Leopard. Based on the classic novel of the same name by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, the eponymous Leopard is Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina (Kim Rossi Stuart) who grapples with the impact of his family’s ancient privilege and revolutionary change in 1860s Sicily. I can’t wait to be transported back in time with this sumptuous historical spectacle and, with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, The Leopard has a chance of gracing our best Netflix shows guide. – Grace Morris, entertainment writer

Fear (Prime Video)

Fear | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Fear is Prime Video's latest thriller series and it's got a truly terrifying premise. Line of Duty star Martin Compston leads the cast as a father who has relocated his family from London to an idyllic location in Glasgow, hoping for a fresh start. It's the kind of scenario that provides the backdrop for plenty of thrillers where, unfortunately, someone's dream home becomes a living nightmare.

Things go terribly wrong when the family begins to be stalked by their neighbor, who begins to accuse them of horrible things and becomes a terrifying presence in their lives. Throughout three episodes, you'll unravel what's going on, making it the perfect weekend binge-watch. It hasn't got a Rotten Tomatoes score yet so we'll have to see if it's good enough for inclusion in our best Prime Video shows article. – LB

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 (Max)

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

The Righteous Gemstones return as the televangelist family go on their final religious outing in the hit Max comedy. For the uninformed: one of the best Max shows follows the Gemstones, who commit sinful acts and hide shocking secrets while trying to build their religious empire.

With its witty parody on spiritual grandiosity and Succession-like family dynamics, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the six Max movies and shows we’re most excited to watch in March. After watching Walton Goggins in The White Lotus season 3, I'm excited to see him at his comedic best in The Righteous Gemstones season 4 along with the rest of the misfit family. – GM

Chaos: The Manson Murders (Netflix)

CHAOS: The Manson Murders | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Looking for a new documentary this weekend? As part of Netflix's March 2025 line-up, the streaming giant has released a chilling docufilm that completely upends what we thought we knew about the infamous Manson murders.

Adapted from a book by Tom O'Neill with Dan Piepenbring, Chaos: The Manson Murders brings new evidence from years of research, interviews and never-before-seen documents. Acclaimed documentary maker Errol Morris (The Thin Blue Line; The Fog War: Eleven Lessons from the life of Robert S McNamara) revisits these interviews, including with Vincent Bugliosi, the prosecutor-turned-author that chronicled the trial, to unravel a potential conspiracy involving the CIA and others that surrounds the killings. – AS

