7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 21)

News
By , , published

Anora and Wicked Part One lead this week's streaming suggestions

A collage of Mikey Madison&#039;s Anora, Sadie Sink&#039;s O&#039;Dessa, and Glinda and Elphaba in Wicked
There are some great new movies to stream this week, including Anora (left) and Wicked (right) (Image credit: Neon/Searchlight Pictures/Universal Pictures)

Welcome to the end of another working week. It's time to put your feet up and load up one of the many new movies and/or TV shows that have debuted on the world's best streaming services this weekend.

Personally, I'll be tuning in to watch the Severance season 2 finale again (read my Severance season 2 ending explained piece if you need more information on what just happened). But, from Oscar winners like Anora and Wicked, to intriguing new series, such as The Residence, there's plenty more to check out before Monday arrives. – Tom Power, senior entertainment reporter

Anora (Hulu)

ANORA Trailer | TIFF 2024 - YouTube ANORA Trailer | TIFF 2024 - YouTube
Watch On

Who else cried watching Anora? This year's huge Oscar-winning smash hit completely bowled over critics and audiences alike with the way it challenges the well-trodden rags-to-riches storyline. If you missed the chance to catch it in the cinema, now's the time to watch it as it's finally available on Hulu.

For anyone unfamiliar with the plot of Sean Baker's romantic drama, which will soon secure a spot as one of the best Hulu movies, it follows sex worker Ani (Mickey Madison), who meets and falls in love with Ivan (Mark Eydelshteyn), the son of a Russian oligarch, that she ends up having a whirlwind marriage with. However, not everything's peachy when Ivan's parents find out...

If your Disney+ or Hulu subscriptions are about to expire, make sure to take advantage of this great deal that brings the bundle back down to its lowest ever price to watch this blockbuster hit and more for less. – Amelia Schwanke, senior entertainment editor

The Residence (Netflix)

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

Move over Benoit Blanc, there’s another eccentric detective on the case in the new Netflix show The Residence. Inspired by The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, the mystery series follows Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba), who arrives at the White House to solve a murder where all the staff and guests at a state dinner are suspects.

Produced by Shondaland, The Residence has promise to become one of the best Netflix shows given the production company’s history of creating acclaimed series like Bridgerton and Grey’s Anatomy. And, I’m certainly excited to see all the secrets and scandals unfold in this whodunnit. – Grace Morris, entertainment writer

O'Dessa (Disney Plus/Hulu)

O'DESSA | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube O'DESSA | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube
Watch On

Sadie Sink may have joined the cast of Spider-Man 4 in a big supporting role, but the Stranger Things star proves she has the acting credentials to lead films in her own right in this straight-to-streaming dystopian cyberpunk musical.

In the Disney+/Hulu flick, Sink plays the titular farm girl, who embarks on a cross-country trip to retrieve a family heirloom – a guitar that might hold special power – and rescue the love of her life from the tyrannical Plutonovich (Murray Bartlett).

O'Dessa's early reviews have been mixed, so it's unlikely to find a spot on our best Disney+ movies and best Hulu movies lists. Nevertheless, critics say Sink delivers a great performance, which is to be expected from this rising star ahead of her final outing as Max in Stranger Things season 5. – TP

Wicked Part One (Peacock)

Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube Wicked - Official Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

There's no place like home for one of 2024's biggest blockbuster hits. Indeed, Peacock is the service to sign up to this weekend if you want to catch Wicked in the US. The first part of the broadway musical's film adaptation is available alongside a singalong version, too, if you fancy belting out its classic numbers.

Ozians will also be treated to extra behind-the-scenes content from Universal's musical hit, which will include deleted and extended scenes, a making-of documentary, in-depth interviews with director Jon M Chu, and more besides!

There's a lot of excitement around this Wizard of Oz prequel, which tells the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. Once you've watched it, stream these six other movie musicals on Netflix, Max and more. – AS

Sing Sing (Max)

Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Sing Sing | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube
Watch On

This overlooked gem flew under the radar after its limited theatrical run. Luckily, it's out now on Max.

Sing Sing is one of six Max movies and shows we're most excited to watch in March, not least because of the ever-incredible Coleman Domingo (Selma; Lincoln), whose performance earned him multiple Best Actor awards from various ceremonies. Clarence Maclin is similarly brilliant; the former inmate playing a fictional version of himself in the film.

In Sing Sing, which is based on a true story, Domingo plays an inmate called Divine G, who's been imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit but finds solace by acting in a theatrical comedy with fellow prisoners. It's one of the best Max movies you'll watch this year. – AS

Happy Face (Paramount Plus)

After his creepy performance as the powerful Harvey in The Substance, Dennis Quaid is about to get creepier as he steps into the role of serial killer Keith Hunter Jesperson, aka the Happy Face Killer. However, Happy Face isn’t just about the notorious murderer – it also focuses on his daughter Melissa Jesperson-Moore.

Adapted from Melissa’s podcast Happy Face and her 2009 autobiography Shattered Silence, this new Paramount+ true crime drama series follows Melissa (Annaleigh Ashford), who discovered that her father was the Happy Face Killer when she was 15 years old. In Happy Face, an incarcerated Keith finds a way to force himself back into Melissa’s life after decades of no contact.

With an 83% critical Rotten Tomatoes score, it's got a good chance of going down as one of the best Paramount+ shows and I can’t wait to see Quaid embody evil as this TV adaptation's antagonist. – GM

Last One Laughing UK (Prime Video)

Last One Laughing UK | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Last One Laughing UK | Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube
Watch On

Want to see a battle royale between comedians trying to make each other laugh? Prime Video has you covered with the UK edition of Last One Laughing, which is creatively titled Last One Standing UK.

Hosted by Jimmy Car, its 10 comedians will attempt to make each other smile (without getting the giggles themselves). Considering the reality comedy gameshow format is based on a successful series from Japan called Documental that's been adapted in various countries, it has a high chance of carving out a spot as one of the best Prime Video shows. – AS

For more streaming recommendations, read our guides on the best Netflix movies, best Disney+ shows, best Prime Video movies, and best Apple TV+ shows.

Amelia Schwanke
Amelia Schwanke
Senior Editor UK, Home Entertainment

Amelia became the Senior Editor for Home Entertainment at TechRadar in the UK in April 2023. With a background of more than eight years in tech and finance publishing, she's now leading our coverage to bring you a fresh perspective on everything to do with TV and audio. When she's not tinkering with the latest gadgets and gizmos in the ever-evolving world of home entertainment, you’ll find her watching movies, taking pictures and travelling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A college image showing artwork from the movie Unstoppable, show Severance and movie Alien: Romulus
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (January 17)
A collage image of a woman riding on a horse, some Academy Award statues, and Kate Hudson sitting down
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (February 28)
A collage of Moana in Moana 2, Michelle in The Electric State, and Moiraine in The Wheel of Time season 3
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 14)
A collage image showing Kaitlyn Dever wearing a white dress, next to an animated Mark Grayson, next to Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh smiling at each other.
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (February 7)
A collage of Hugh Grant, Daredevil, and Meghan Markle
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (March 7)
A collage image showing an animated robot and duck, a man with crossed arms and two people looking over a barrier
7 new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend (January 24)
Latest in Streaming
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Wonka poster
Netflix cooks up sweet new reality TV series based on Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and it's a dream come true for me
Star Wars BDX Droids walking in Galaxy&#039;s Edge.
‘We only build technology in the interest of storytelling’ – Disney’s associate lab director of Robotics on the Star Wars BDX Droids and what lies ahead
Cassian Andor piloting a TIE Avenger in Andor season 2
Star Wars: Andor creator is taking a stance against AI by canceling plans to release its scripts, and I completely get why
Matt Murdock looking angry in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 2
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 first look images have already spoiled how the Marvel TV show's first season will end on Disney+
Cassian looking at someone off-camera from a TIE fighter cockpit in Andor season 2
3 new Disney+ TV shows I can't wait to stream in April with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Latest in News
Seth Milchick and Kier Eagan&#039;s animatronic speaking in Severance season 2 episode 10
Apple TV+ announces Severance has been renewed for season 3 after that devastating finale
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi presenting customization options in iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
iOS 19: new features, a new design, and everything you need to know
Spotify&#039;s new Concerts Near You playlist feature showing a list of songs by local touring artists
Spotify has launched a new Concerts Near You playlist, making it easier for you to see if your favorite artists are performing in your area
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
The new Dr. Squatch Call of Duty collection.
Latest Call of Duty collaboration finally lets you rub your body with Soap - and I can't believe I just wrote that
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away
More about streaming
Star Wars BDX Droids walking in Galaxy&#039;s Edge.

‘We only build technology in the interest of storytelling’ – Disney’s associate lab director of Robotics on the Star Wars BDX Droids and what lies ahead
A close up of Gemma Scout in Severance&#039;s season 2 finale

'They only told me': Severance actor Dichen Lachman reveals how long she's known about Cold Harbor's true purpose in the Apple TV+ show
Samsung S90C 2024 TV deal image

This Samsung five-star OLED TV just crashed to its lowest price ever - get it before it's gone forever
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #384)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #1153)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 22 (game #650)
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi presenting customization options in iOS 18 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
iOS 19: new features, a new design, and everything you need to know
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
US government warns agencies to make sure their backups are safe from NAKIVO security issue
A person working on a laptop outside.
HP's new built-in eSIM lets you stay connected to the internet, even without Wi-Fi
A pair of Lenovo Legion Go S models on a desk
Finally, the more powerful Lenovo Legion Go S model has a release date - but the price is a gut punch
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Veeam urges users to patch security issues which could allow backup hacks
SluTune Q1 Bluetooth speaker
I love this super-slim, sleep-friendly Bluetooth speaker – but the name's a nightmare
Samsung S95D with peacock feather on screen
Samsung says an OLED-beating new screen tech could come sooner than we thought – but I wouldn't expect it in 4K TVs right away