7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Max, Prime Video and more this weekend (October 6)

We’re big fans of original movies and TV shows here at TechRadar, but we’re also happy to see that this weekend marks the return of three popular series on three different streamers: Loki on Disney Plus, Lupin on Netflix, and Our Flag Means Death on Max.

Halloween is fast approaching, too, and horror fans can get in the mood for spooky season with either Totally Killer on Prime Video or Haunted Mansion Disney Plus, which makes its debuts on the streamer after releasing in theaters back in August.

Below, you’ll find our pick of the best new movies and TV shows to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Max, and more this weekend.

Loki season 2 (Disney Plus)

Everyone’s favorite superpowered trickster returns to universe-hopping action this weekend in Loki season 2 on Disney Plus.

Given the downright mind-bending events of Loki ‘s first season, it’s probably best that we simply relay Marvel’s own plot synopsis for season 2: "Loki season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority. Along with Mobius, Hunter B-15, and a team of new and returning characters, Loki navigates an ever-expanding and increasingly dangerous multiverse in search of Sylvie, Judge Renslayer, Miss Minutes, and the truth of what it means to possess free will and glorious purpose."

So, Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson and Wunmi Mosaku all reprise their roles for Loki’s second season, which we described in our Loki season 2 review as a “a spellbinding and subversively clever sequel to Marvel’s best Disney Plus show.” Get watching, Marvel fans – and then read our Loki season 2 episode 1 post-credits scene explained and Loki season 2 Temporal Loom explained articles.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

The Haunted Mansion (Disney Plus)

Having debuted in theaters earlier this year to surprisingly lackluster fanfare, Disney’s star-studded Haunted Mansion remake is the latest entry in our new Disney Plus movies list and the streamer itself.

Once again based on the titular theme park attraction, the film centers on a mother and son, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson) and Travis (Chase W. Dillon), who discover that their new New York home is haunted by a variety of ghosts. Enlisting the help of astrophysicist Ben (LaKeith Stanfield) among other spiritual experts, they set out to exorcize their supernatural guests.

Despite (or perhaps because of) the beloved nature of its source material, critics didn’t particularly warm to the Haunted Mansion, so don't expect it to join our best Disney Plus movies guide. However, if you want a breezy comedy that's family friendly, it might fit the bill.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Our Flag Means Death season 2 (Max)

HBO’s critically-acclaimed (and highly subversive) pirate series, Our Flag Means Death, returns for its second season on Max this weekend.

New episodes of one of the best Max shows find captain Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) determined to find his former lover, Captain Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), whose heartbreak has caused him to revisit his old, violent ways. Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot are among the show’s new cast members.

The first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2 are now available to stream on Max in the US, with the remaining six entries due to arrive in pairs every Thursday through October 26. UK viewers will have to wait for the show’s (presumed) return on BBC iPlayer in the coming months.

Now available to stream on Max.

Lupin season 3 (Netflix)

Gentleman thief Assane Diop returns to his looting ways in Lupin season 3, which is now streaming on Netflix.

New episodes find Diop (Omar Sy) in hiding after he was framed for murder at the end of Lupin season 2, but upon returning to Paris in a bid to help his son Raoul (Etan Simon) and ex Claire (Ludivine Sagnier), his anonymity doesn’t last long

Critics have described Lupin season 3 as “old-fashioned fun with Bond thrills and Gallic charm,” so existing series fans will surely find plenty of heist-related hijinks to enjoy here. One to re-add to our best Netflix shows guide.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Totally Killer (Prime Video)

Horror fans, this one’s for you: Totally Killer, a new Blumhouse-produced slasher comedy, is not only the newest addition to our new Prime Video movies guide, but it's also out now.

Set in both the present day and 1987, Totally Killer centers on an unsuspecting 17-year-old, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), who accidentally travels back in time and comes face-to-face with an infamous masked murderer. With the help of her teenage mother, she vows to take down the psycho once and for all.

Olivia Holt, Julie Bowen, and Randall Park also star in Totally Killer, which critics have described as a “cheap and cheerful time travel slasher”. One for our best Prime Video movies article? Maybe.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Fair Play (Netflix)

In the mood for an erotic thriller this weekend? Look no further than Fair Play on Netflix.

This Sundance-acquired flick (one of October's new Netflix movies ) stars Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich as a newly engaged New York couple who, while working at the same high-pressure finance firm, find their relationship taking a very dark turn when one of them is promoted over the other.

Despite its simple premise, critics seemed to enjoy Fair Play, describing it as an “enjoyably lurid Wall Street battle of the sexes.” Suffice to say, this isn’t one to watch with the kids.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Beckham (Netflix)

David Beckham gets the Michael Jordan treatment this weekend in Beckham on Netflix – and it might be the best documentary we watch this year.

Combining never-before-seen archive footage and interviews with family and friends, this four-part docuseries charts the footballing mega-star’s meteoric rise from humble beginnings to global superstardom. All four episodes are available to stream now, so expect it to score (pun intended) a place on our best Netflix documentaries list soon.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Didn't see anything you like? Take a look at our guides on the best Apple TV Plus shows, best Paramount Plus movies, best Hulu movies, and new Max movies.