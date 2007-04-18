Fuji Finepix S6500fd

From looks to features to performance, this is a camera to appreciate

There's no shortage of wannabe snappers , so when this latest instalment of the Finepix range hovered into view, there were no shortage of journos who wanted to review it. None of them, however, sit as close to the kit cupboard as me, so I got to take this 6.3MP beast out for a much-needed spin.

The Finepix range has been synonymous with unfussy operation and reliability for years, and this one's no different. There are positively oodles of settings, parameters, image modes and the like, but thanks to the clear-as-crystal menu system, it's not daunting in the slightest. In fact, the camera was a joy to use from the get-go.

The S6500fd's face-recognition, shutter priority and autofocus performance were very impressive, managing two key factors which guaranteed them a good score from us. Firstly, they achieved the impossible and made Dexter look like a respectable member of society , and secondly, everybody was happily snapping away with it after a few minutes.

The fact that the Finepix is fast becoming the camera we rely on most on a day-to-day basis should be all the recommendation you need.