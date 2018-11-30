You can now call Santa Claus with Google Assistant

Have you ever wanted to speak to Santa? If you celebrated Christmas as a kid, then chances are that a phone call with the big guy was right at the top of your bucket list.

Well, if you have a Google Assistant smart speaker like the Google Home (or you have Google Assistant on your smartphone), you can do just that thanks to one of seven new holiday-themed features from the tech giant.

All you have to do is say "Hey Google, call Santa", and you'll be put through to the North Pole where Santa is busy rehearsing for a musical concert and needs your help to make his song the best it can be.

If you have a smart display like the Google Home Hub, the call is also accompanied by fun graphics, which is fantastic for getting small children (and adults) into the Christmas spirit.

Google's Santa Tracker should also be up and running on December 24

Pretty please

The call to Santa is only one of seven new features designed to enhance the holiday period for Google Assistant users; you can now have beloved Christmas stories read aloud to you with sound effects and music, sing along to your favorite songs with lyrics on your smart display with Google Play, and keep track of your gift ideas using notes and lists.

Google Assistant now also recognizes when you say "please" and "thank you", and will give you an equally polite response in return, making the AI software more human-like than ever before.

When combined with Google's annual Christmas program 'Santa Tracker', it looks like these new features could make the holiday period even more special for Google Assistant users – young, and old.

Via MakeUseOf