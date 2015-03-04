TechRadar Deals: Bargain projectors, half price hard drives and lots more

Check out the latest UK tech deals for today here!

TODAY'S DEALS

Hard drive: Need a new external hard drive? You can currently get the super speedy Samsung M3 USB 3.0 drive for half price at Amazon. The 1TB model was £79.99 but you can now get it for just £39.99.

Projector: Here's that bargain projector. It's an Epson 3LCD model with full HD 1080p resolution,1,800 lumen brightness and a 13,000:1 contrast ratio. it has two HDMI inputs, it'll stream wirelessly from your smartphone or tablet and has a game mode to eliminate input lag! The usual price is £599.99 but today only you can pick up this projector for £389.99.

Laptop: If you're after a new laptop, there's a good deal to be found on Tesco Direct. The Acer Aspire V5 has a 15.6-inch HD display, Intel Core i3 processor and 4 hours of battery life. The best bit is the price - it's down to just £249.

Power strip: Gadget lovers never have enough power sockets! This Belkin power strip not only has 8 sockets but also two USB ports to charge your phone and tablet at the same time. And for a limited time there's a special price on this one - down from £35 to £20.99 at Amazon.co.uk

Wireless router: Need fast broadband but live in the middle of nowhere and no access to good speeds? Go for a 4G broadband plan from one of the UK networks. You can still use a router to distribute your connection throughout your home and this 3G/4G router is currently on offer - down from £35 to £22.99 at Amazon.co.uk

MORE HOT DEALS

Save £150 on iPhone 6: NO UPFRONT COST- iPhone 6 16GB on Vodafone 4G £30.50 PM, 24 months @ CPW £732.00 Add to basket then use the voucher code "IPHONESAVE150" to take the £149.99 off the handset, making it free.

Gigabyte GA-H61TN Socket 1155 HDMI DisplayPort 7.1 Channel Audio Thin Mini-ITX Motherboard - now £19.98 delivered @ Ebuyer

HP Turquoise Chromebox 16GB Storage 4GB RAM - £119.99 @ Currys/PCWORLD

JVC HA-RX500-E High Quality Full Size Headphones - £13.51 - mymemory-uk ebay outlet

Sim Free Sony Xperia T3 Mobile Phone - Black £189.95 @ Argos

micro/mini usb mains mobile phone charger - £1.00 with free delivery @ Argos ebay

Kingston 32GB DataTraveler 100 G3 USB 3.0 - £8.99 Delivered @ Base

Dell Alienware M17x-R4 Space Black Intel Core i7 3720QM 2.60GHz 12Gb Rm 750Gb Hdd 2Gb GeForce GTX 675M 17.3" FHD WLED 1yr WTY - £675.00 + VAT = £810.00 @ mcscom.co.uk

Fitbit Charge Wireless Activity Tracker & Sleep Wristband - 20% off making it £79.99

Blue Microphones 2070 Yeti Blackout Tri-Capsule USB Microphone - Now only £85.99 @ Amazon

Acer E1 572 i7 Laptop 4GB RAM 1TB HD - £389.99 @ Argos Reserve and Collect

Samsung TabPro 10" - £229.99 at Currys

Dell Chromebook 11 - £150.00 @ Dell

WD Elements 5TB External USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive - Now only £119.99 at eBuyer

Thrustmaster T80 Racing Wheel for PS4 - £59.99 delivered @ The Hut

Duracell MN1500 Plus Power AA Size Batteries--Pack of 32 - Reduced down to £11.96 at Amazon

Acer Aspire XC-115 Desktop PC - Is reduced down to £99 at eBuyer

OPPO R8106 R5 16GB 4G UK SIM-Free Smartphone - Silver - Now down to £284.99 on Amazon

Thrustmaster T300 RS Racing Wheel For PS4 & PS3 - £189.99 delivered @ The Hut

Lenovo Ideatab A8-50, 8" Tablet, 16GB, WiFi , Blue Now £79.00 Free CnC @ Tesco Direct - For only £79.99 at Tesco

GM550 Non-Contact IR-Infrared Digital Thermometer - Reduced down to £9.75 at Amazon

Wacom Intuos Creative Stylus - Black - For as little as £19.99 at Amazon

64GB Mirco SD with adapter - £19.99 delivered @ 7Dayshop

GAMES

Destiny Limited Edition XBOX ONE & PS4 - £27.99 at Game

The Legend of Zelda - A Link Between Worlds - £19.00 @ Amazon

Steins;Gate (PS Vita) (Pre-Order) - £23.86 @ ShopTo

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare - £20.00 (PS4/XBox) @ SimplyGames via code Enter code MARGIFT5 at the checkout for £5 off, making it £20

Assassin's Creed Unity Xbox One - £9.49 (Facebook Like) @ CDKeys

(Wii U) Bayonetta 1 and 2 Double Pack - - £29.99 - Argos

The Crew (XB1) - £13.99 (Pre-owned) @ Games Centre

(Steam/Other DRM) The Walking Dead Pack (Season 1&2 + 400 Days DLC) - £9.00 @ Gamersgate

Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate Nintendo 3DS (Using Code) - £24.16 @ Rakuten/Base Use: MARGIFT5

Train Sim 2015 Steam Edition - Save 85% £5.25 @ Steam

Dying Light (Steam) £19.94 with 5% Facebook code @ CDKeys For £19.94 when you Facebook Like

(PS4) Sleeping Dogs Definitive Limited Edition (Includes Artbook) - £14.86 - Shopto

The Walking Dead. Game of the year edition - £18.70 Delivered @ Tesco Direct PS4