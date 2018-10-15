Winners of Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018 announced

The winners of the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018 have been announced. This international contest is designed to showcase the beauty and diverse nature of the British landscape, although the competition is open to photographers around the world.

Pete Rowbottom was named Landscape Photographer of the Year 2018 for his striking image of Glencoe in the Scottish Highlands (above), becoming the 12th winner of the overall title and claiming the £10,000 (about $13,000) top prize.

He received a call from Charlie Waite, founder of the awards, telling him of his success. "And then he told me I had won the entire competition," Rowbottom recalls. "I just could not believe it – I've won a category? No, the full thing. I was absolutely ecstatic, in fact far beyond that, I can't even put it into words."

"This is an image where you can hear and feel the landscape, as well as see it." Awards founder Charlie Waite

Awards founder Charlie Waite said: "The numerous strong diagonal lines of the ice fractures in Pete’s image echo the shape of Buachaille Etive Mòr in the background and have peaks of their own. You can’t take your eyes away from the relationship between the mountain and the ice; it is visually very strong and has a mathematical precision.

"The cold of the mountain and ice together contrast well with the amber of their surroundings. This is an image where you can hear and feel the landscape, as well as see it, so it is emotionally strong and involves the viewer on multiple levels."

We've picked out some of our favorite images from the contest below. If you want to see all the winning entries, an exhibition opens on November 19 on the Balcony at London's Waterloo station, and will run for until February 3 before touring selected stations across the UK. Admission is free.

