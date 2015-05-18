The guy behind Mass Effect is going to work on HoloLens, Xbox One

Microsoft HoloLens is still a nascent technology, but the futuristic AR viewer just scored a major creative leader.

Microsoft revealed Casey Hudson, the man behind franchises like Mass Effect and Star Wars at BioWare/EA, is now Creative Director at Microsoft Studios. Though he'll work on titles for Xbox as well as other projects, his primary focus is on the creative direction of HoloLens Experiences.

In a Q&A published to Xbox Wire, Hudson spoke of his passion for HoloLens and the impact he thinks it will have on human/tech interactions, saying he's honored "to work on something that will fundamentally advance the role computers play in our daily lives."

"There's no end to the potential of this technology, and I look forward to being able to influence the full-spectrum experience on HoloLens, from hardware to OS, to applications and games," Hudson said, indicating he plans to focus on much more than just the images users see through the HoloLen's tinted glass.

Don't forget about Xbox One

Hudson, who directed the franchises mentioned above, will also work with "innovative new Xbox titles, helping them find success through clear direction and creative vision."

The new Creative Director will also lead creative focus for Xbox and Windows gaming, which makes sense given the universality of Windows 10.

Hudson sounds prepared to focus Microsoft's entire creative gaming arm and push its entertainment technology, both hardware and software, to an even higher level. We expect to hear plenty more about HoloLens, Xbox One and Microsoft's titles at E3 2015 next month.