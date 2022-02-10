Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream 2022: how to watch the PGA golf online

Audio player loading…

The TPC Scottsdale will be welcoming back the crowds as one of golf's most raucous events takes place this week. The Waste Management Phoenix Open PGA golf tournament tees off today with 15 of the world's top 20 golfers set to battle it out in Arizona. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream online with or without cable.

Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream 2022 Tournament dates: February 10-13 Start times (Thu and Fri): 9.15am ET / 6.15 am PT / 2.15pm GMT / 1.15am AEDT Venues: TPC Scottsdale, Pheonix, Arizona, USA Watch every session: ESPN Plus ($6.99) US TV coverage: Golf Channel and CBS live with FuboTV FREE trial Global live streams: Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports free trial (AU) | TSN (CA)

COVID-19 restrictions forced a reduced gallery for last year's tournament, but with 132 players competing for a massive $8.2 million purse, expect to see the 16th hole's infamous “The Coliseum” stand to be packed with up to 20,000 fans for 2022.

Brooks Koepka is back to defend his title, and should face tough competition from Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas who will be going in search of their first wins of the year. European hopes look likely to rest with Jon Rahm. The Spanish world number one has previously impressed on this course.

Follow our guide as we explain how to watch a Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream online, so that you won't miss a moment.

Watch every Waste Management Phoenix Open session on ESPN+

Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022 on ESPN+ $6.99/m

ESPN+ is the best way to watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open online, with full live broadcasts of each day's play, including featured group coverage. It's a great deal at just $6.99 per month, particularly as you don't need cable to get it. Add Hulu and Disney with the Disney Bundle for a bargain price of $13.99. Now go enjoy the golf.

US: Watch Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022 on cable TV

Golf fans based in the US can watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open on the Golf Channel and CBS on cable but it's worth remembering that ESPN Plus is the only place to watch extended live coverage of each day's play, including featured groups coverage. The Golf Channel's coverage runs from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 7pm ET / 4pm PT on Thursday and Friday; and from 1pm ET / 10am PT to 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Saturday and Sunday. CBS is showing the action from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6.30pm ET / 3.30pm PT on Saturday; and from 3pm ET / 12pm PT to 6pm ET / 3pm PT on Sunday. Coverage gets underway on ESPN Plus, meanwhile, at 9.15am ET / 6.15 am PT on Thursday, Friday, at 12pm ET /9am PT on Saturday, and at 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT on Sunday. If you've got the channels on cable, simply head to the Golf Channel website and log in with your cable credentials to stream their coverage online.

US: Watch Waste Management Phoenix Open 2022 without cable

ESPN Plus is the best option for watching the Phoenix Open without cable with by far and away the most comprehensive coverage and at the low price of $6.99 per month, but there are other cable-free options. CBS coverage can also be found on streaming service Paramount Plus from which offers a subscription for just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. Another great option is FuboTV, a fully featured OTT streamer that includes both the Golf Channel and CBS in its Starter plan. It costs $65 per month, you can cancel at any point and, if you haven't had Fubo before, you can take advantage of its FREE trial and watch the Waste Management Phoenix Open without paying a penny, if that's how you choose to play it. Lastly, there's the ESPN Plus which, as mentioned above, is the best place to catch all of the Waste Management Phoenix Open sessions. It's $6.99 per month, and you can save cash by committing to the $69.99 per year option or the $13.99 per month combined ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus bundle.

How to watch Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream in the UK

Golf fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open on Sky Sports, which has the rights to PGA Tour golf. Live coverage of the Waste Management Phoenix Open is available through the Sky Sports Golf channel from February 10-13, starting at 3pm GMT for Rounds 1, 2, 5pm for Saturday's session and at 4.30pm for the final day's play on Sunday. Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app, which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles. If you don't have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, Now TV will let you stream everything it has to offer without locking you into a lengthy contract.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream: how to watch golf online in Australia

Golf fans Down Under can live stream the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open on Fox Sports or Kayo Sports. Live coverage starts at 7am AEDT for Rounds 1 and 2, and at 5am for Rounds 3 and 4, continuing into the afternoons. Just bear in mind that because of the time differences, all of the final action takes place on Monday! You'll need to have a paid subscription to watch on Fox Sports or via a Foxtel subscription. For a cheaper alternative, you can live stream Waste Management Phoenix Open golf online through slick streaming platform Kayo. Newbies can take advantage of a FREE Kayo trial to see if the service is right for them. For those who decide to keep it, Kayo price plans start from a super affordable AUD$25 a month – really good value considering how much premium live sports action it hosts.

Canada: Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream

In Canada, you can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open on TSN and CTV, though bear in mind that they're only showing Rounds 3 and 4 of the tournament. Coverage gets underway at 3pm ET / 12pm PT on both Saturday and Sunday. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. CTV does not offer a streaming-only subscription option.