Sony packs Blu-ray into home theatre system

IFA 2007: HTP-BD2RSF geared towards 'one-touch' operation

Sony Europe has announced an integrated 5.1 channel home theatre system with Blu-ray at IFA 2007. At the heart of the system is the Sony BDP-S300 player.

Features include Bravia Theatre Sync technology for "one touch" operation with Bravia TVs and Digital Cinema Auto Calibration for fast, simple, automatic multi-channel surround sound set-up. You even get a complimentary Spider-Man Trilogy box set on Blu-ray. Can't say fairer than that.

There's also a Sony Digital Media Port connection for portable music players.

Sony HTP-BD2RSF at a glance:

  • 1000W total power: 5x143W plus 285W for subwoofer, using 32-bit full digital S-Master amplifier for faithful and crystal clear sound reproduction
  • Linear PCM for uncompressed, true High Definition sound quality including Dolby Digital Plus audio decoding
  • HD1080p and upscaling of standard DVDs to 1080p via HDMI (three-in, one-out)
  • 24p True Cinema to experience movies exactly how the director intended
  • Bravia Theatre Sync for one-button operation of complete systems
  • Wall mount / height adjustable floor-standing speaker system
  • Digital Cinema Auto Calibration for fast, perfect 'one-touch' set-up
  • Sony Digital Media Port to connect Network Walkman and iPod players, Bluetooth devices and home Wi-Fi networks plus Portable Audio Enhancer
  • Blu-ray Disc / DVD / CD / AVC-HD / MP3 / JPEG playback
  • Oh, and that Spider-Man box set
