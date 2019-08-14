UFC 241 live stream: how to watch Cormier vs Miocic 2 from anywhere

UFC returns to California this weekend with its next big PPV and the heavyweight title will be on the line in UFC 241’s main event rematch. Current heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will defend his title against the opponent he won it from in the first place back in July of 2018, Stipe Miocic. Sound good? Then keep reading to discover the best ways to get a UFC 241 live stream - no matter where you are in the world.

UFC 241 - where and when? UFC 241 will take place on Saturday, August 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The early preliminary card will begin at 6.15pm ET with the preliminary card starting at 8pm ET. The main card will start a few hours later at 10pm ET, 7pm PT and 2am BST.

Stipe Miocic defended his title three times before losing to Cormier by knockout in the first round at UFC 226 in July last year. Cormier, who already held the title of light heavyweight champion at the time, became the new heavyweight champion and only one of four fighters to hold two UFC championships simultaneously.

While Cormier fought three times last year, Miocic has not fought a match since his defeat but he has been hoping for a rematch. At UFC 241 this Saturday, Miocic will get his chance and we’ll see whether he or Cormier is the better fighter.

Elsewhere on the card, Nate Diaz will return to the Octagon for the first time since losing to Conor McGregor in August 2016 and the former lightweight title challenger will take on Anthony Pettis in a welterweight match.

Whether you’ll be cheering for Cormier or Miocic during Saturday's MMA action, we’ll show you how to live stream UFC 241’s card from anywhere in the world - for US viewers, you should just head straight to ESPN+.

Live stream UFC 241 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the US to watch that ESPN+ coverage this weekend. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a US server and watch this week's main card just as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. And the best won't log your personal information, either. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend Express VPN (it even comes with a 30 day money back guarantee). Simply put, this is our pick as the #1 VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. Check out Express VPN and get 3 months FREE on an annual plan.

How to watch UFC online in the US exclusively on ESPN+

Live stream UFC 241 in the UK

BT Sport has the exclusive rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland. The good news for subscribers is that unlike some UFC events in the past, the card won't be PPV, with all the action being shown at no extra cost on BT Sport 1 HD. The Main Card starts quite late in the UK at 3am so do prepare accordingly. If that’s a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which will showcase reruns of the two main fights shortly after their completion as well as the full main and preliminary cards at a later time. For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at UFC 241, BT Sport will also show a live stream of Cormier vs Miocic 2 on its BT Sport app and on its website. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's easy to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Live stream UFC 241 on PPV in Australia

As with most big ticket fighting events (think boxing and WWE, too) UFC 241 is being streamed exclusively in Australia by Main Event. It will be broadcast live over the course of Sunday afternoon, with coverage kicking off at 12pm. It'll cost you $54.95 to buy the fight, which you can access either via Foxtel or Optus.

The UFC 241 card in full

Main Card

-Daniel Cormier (c) vs. Stipe Miocic – for heavyweight title

-Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

-Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero

-Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

-Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Preliminary Card

-Clay Collard vs. Devonte Smith

-Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

-Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

-Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Early Preliminary Card

-Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

-Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang

-Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo