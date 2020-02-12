This cheap web hosting deal has a massive 77% off thanks to Valentine's Day

Rose bouquets have been put together, truffles have been bought and candy hearts have been used as decoration which can only mean...Valentine's Day is almost here!

And HostPapa has (sort of) got into the romantic spirit this year, by lowering its WordPress Hosting Business plan price to $3.95 a month and its Web Hosting Business plan to $2.95 a month.

The web hosting provider is offering a very impressive 72% and 77% discount on the 36-months plan for both Web Hosting and WordPress Hosting Business plans. Meaning your next three years of web hosting is sorted with one easy payment, with the bonus of unlimited websites and SSD storage for both plans.

If you know this web hosting deal would be the perfect Valentine's present for a loved one (lucky them!), or you're just trying to make use of this incredible discount - click here and head over to HostPapa's website.

Scroll below to get both details in full, just remember this deal ends on Monday, February 17 so it's best to act fast if you want it!

HostPapa's cheap web hosting deals

HostPapa Web Hosting Business Plan| $467.64 $106.20 | 3 years | 77% discount

This is ideal for anyone who needs plenty of features but not all of them. With this plan you're still getting unlimited websites, free domain registration, unlimited SSD storage but not unlimited email accounts - hence the slight price difference.

View Deal

Is HostPapa any good?

Absolutely! Not only does it have a great performance, it also provides telephone support in over 17 countries and offers a range of plans so it suits everyone - from beginners to expert web hosting users. We'll be honest, it's not the best web hosting provider out there but it's great value for money.

If you want to find out more, make sure you read our HostPapa review.