Bluehost owner is moving to Oracle Cloud, so could thousands of websites be about to migrate?

Newfold Digital is also the parent company of HostGator

  • Oracle reveals Newfold Digital is migrating to its cloud platform
  • Newfold’s portfolio of hosting brands includes Bluehost and HostGator
  • Bluehost is one of the web hosts recommended by WordPress.org

You may not be massively familiar with Newfold Digital, but the privately held global web and ecommerce giant provides a wide range of digital solutions to help businesses establish and grow their presence online.

In Oracle’s latest earnings call, Chairman and Chief Technology Officer Larry Ellison talked about the gigantic 64,000-GPU, liquid-cooled Nvidia GB200 cluster Oracle is building for AI training, saying: "Our multicloud business at Amazon, Google, and Microsoft grew 200% in the last three months alone. But in addition to these rapidly growing existing businesses, new customers and new businesses are migrating to the Oracle Cloud at an unprecedented rate."

He then went on to reveal that "all four of the leading cloud security companies - CrowdStrike, Cybereason, Newfold Digital, and Palo Alto - they all decided to move to the Oracle Cloud." That’s huge news and highlights the company’s growing influence in the cloud market.

Database available everywhere

Ellison didn’t go into any specific details, so we don’t know how much business Newfold Digital is moving over to Oracle, or whether it has entirely shifted away from the likes of AWS, Google Cloud Platform, or Microsoft Azure.

He did, however, state, "Customers can get our database everywhere. They can install an Oracle Cloud region on their premises. They can get Oracle from Azure. They can get Oracle from Google. They can get Oracle from AWS. They obviously can get Oracle from OCI. And that Oracle database is becoming more and more capable. It does store most of the world’s valuable data."

Formed in 2021 through the merger of Endurance Web Presence and Web.com Group, it owns and operates a portfolio of well-known brands including Bluehost, HostGator, Network Solutions, and Register.com.

It serves millions of small-to-medium businesses globally and offers services such as domain registration, website hosting, website building tools, email marketing, ecommerce solutions, and digital marketing services.

Bluehost, arguably the best known of Newfold Digital's businesses, powers millions of websites worldwide. It’s also officially recommended by WordPress.org (alongside Pressable and Hostinger), so that’s likely going to mean a lot of WordPress sites will be shifting over to Oracle Cloud in the near future.

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

