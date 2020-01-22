Rumor: The Witcher may get an animated movie on Netflix before season 2

Ahead of The Witcher season 2, Netflix is rumored to be releasing an animated movie called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. That's according to The Witcher intel site Redanian Intelligence, which pieces this together from rumors and a new WGA entry for a project of that name.

A film title called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf was listed on the WGA site on January 10, with a writing credit for Beau DeMayo: a writer on the Netflix show who scripted the third episode on the series.

That's the extent of the details, other than the fact it's based on The Witcher books by Andrzej Sapkowski, but it gets more interesting when you consider that rumors of a Witcher animated project – to tide fans over between seasons of the live-action show – have been circulating since September.

This listing isn't confirmation that such a project exists by any means. Redanian Intelligence also points to the CV of voice actress Harriet Kershaw, which has a Witcher project listed for 2020 for Netflix and Blend Audio. Blend Audio handles ADR (additional dialogue recording) for live-action TV series, though, so it's possible this was simply for work on The Witcher series itself. Blend Audio doesn't currently list a Witcher project on its website, either way.

Back in November, IGN Poland spoke to executive producer and director Tomasz Bagiński, and asked about an animated project. His translated answer didn't exactly rule that out. "I don't want to reveal too much here, but who knows if we won't see The Witcher in such a style. However, these are things that I would prefer not to talk too much about."

Another caveat: the WGA database shouldn't be taken as straight-up fact. The page specified that "Some of the data is self-reported by writers and not independently verified by WGAW. Users of the database accept the data as is, with no warranty of its accuracy stated or implied." That's written just below the entry for Nightmare of the Wolf.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Could The Witcher expand?

Even though the title and choice of writer seem like very specific details, it's only worth taking this as a rumor until we find out more. We've reached out to Netflix's UK PR agency for The Witcher and asked if there's any truth to these reports.

It makes sense that Netflix would want to keep momentum on The Witcher going between seasons, and there's enough source material available to allow plenty more stories about Geralt of Rivia. The big question, other than whether this project actually exists, is if Henry Cavill would return to voice the character in such a movie – or if we'd get something a bit different.

The Witcher will return for its second season in 2021.