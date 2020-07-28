The Jurassic World Netflix TV show doesn't look great in this first trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer of its upcoming animated Jurassic World TV show Camp Cretaceous, and, well, it doesn't look that great. If you were hoping for an equivalent of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series for the Jurassic Park franchise, the animation in this first teaser reminded us more of the Turok games on N64.

Nonetheless, all the beats are here for what you'd expect from a Jurassic Park kids' TV show: that is to say, a theme park that contains dinosaurs, and those dinosaurs subsequently running amok after they break free for some reason.

Check out the first trailer below:

The series features Steven Spielberg and Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow among its executive producers.

Camp Cretaceous is about six teenagers who get the amazing opportunity to attend an adventure camp on Isla Numblar, where the films take place. In a shocking twist, dinosaurs soon cause chaos across the island, which will require the campers to work together to survive and escape.

The series will release on Netflix on September 18th, and comes from Dreamworks Animation, which, in fairness, made the excellent Trollhunters series for the streaming service, among others.

The third Jurassic World movie, subtitled Dominion, is due to be released on June 11, 2021. It'll again star Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, and this time it'll be directed by Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first instalment but not the second.

Filming on Dominion was initially shut down in the early days of the coronavirus outbreak back in March, but it subsequently continued in London in July 2020.

Maybe the animated series will help fill the gap until the third movie gets here.