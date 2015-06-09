Warner Bros to Friends downloaders: 'How you doin'?'

If you've ever downloaded an episode of Friends, you might want to keep an eye on your mailbox, as Warner Bros could be getting in touch very soon.

The company behind Friends has decided that it's time to crack down on the scourge of all large entertainment ventures – illegal downloaders – but in a slightly less brutal fashion than was recently demonstrated in the Dallas Buyers Club debacle.

Rather than threatening downloaders with damages of up to US$150,000, Warner Bros has simply requested that the matter be settled with a comparatively modest payment of US$20.

TorrentFreak published a copy of one such letter that was sent to an offender guilty of downloading a single episode.

Could you be more guilty?

"Your ISP account has been used to download, upload or offer for upload copyrighted content in a manner that infringes the rights our client Warner Bros Entertainment. Although WB understands and appreciates that you are a fan of its content, the unauthorised uploading and downloading of its copyrighted content is a serious matter.

"As part of the settlement, you agree to cease and desist from the unauthorised copying and/or distribution of WB content, including over the internet from your computer.

"The damage to WB from your conduct substantially exceeds $20, but in the interest of having you stop your infringement of WB content permanently, WB is prepared to make you this settlement offer," the notice read.

While it's nice that Warner Bros appreciates that we're fans of its content, precisely what the consequences of refusing the settlement will be remains to be seen. We imagine we won't have to wait too long to find out.