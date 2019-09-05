TCL debuts a Dolby Atmos soundbar with an unusual design

TCL has launched a brand-new Dolby Atmos soundbar, the TCL RAY-DANZ, which utilizes a unique design to create truly room-filling sound for your favorite films and TV shows.

At first glance, it looks much like any other soundbar you’d find on the market, but look a little closer and you’ll notice that the speaker grille only takes up the middle third of the bar itself.

The best soundbar of 2019

Read our Samsung HW-Q70R soundbar review

The best TV 2019: which screen should you buy for the big action?

This has the unusual effect of making the soundbar look hollow on the inside – but that doesn’t mean it sounds hollow.

Audio in reflection

The RAY-DANZ soundbar is all about creating a wide, open soundstage. It features two sideways-firing speaker drivers that direct sound to a reflector on each side of the soundbar.

According to TCL, these reflectors then “bend the sound at a precise angle to create natural reverberation and a much wider perceived soundstage”.

This works in tandem with a third front-firing speaker, which focuses on delivering “crystal clear dialogue and accurate voice positioning”, which means even the most mumbled monologues should sound as clear as day.

(Image credit: TCL)

With Dolby Atmos built in, the soundstage is as tall as it is wide, with virtual height channels creating the sensation of immersive overhead sounds and the feeling of a 360-degree surround sound system without the need for multiple speakers and annoying cables.

The soundbar, which comes with a subwoofer to boost those bass frequencies, will cost around €400 when it becomes available to buy (release date still TBC), according to a TCL spokesperson. That works out at around $440 / £360 / AU$650, which places the RAY-DANZ around the mid-range in terms of price.