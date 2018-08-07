Superman’s Henry Cavill wants to play Geralt in Netflix's The Witcher series

Superman's Henry Cavill has said that it would be "amazing" to play Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's upcoming adaptation of The Witcher.

Speaking to IGN, Cavill revealed that he has recently replayed fantasy RPG The Witcher 3 and is a big fan of The Witcher source novels by Andrzej Sapkowski. Asked whether he’d be interested in landing the role of the grizzly protagonist Geralt in Netflix's upcoming Witcher series, Cavill gushed that it would be "an amazing role" and he would "absolutely" be interested.

It's no secret that Cavill is a bit of a fantasy RPG geek. Back in 2016 Cavill revealed on Conan that he missed the phone call telling him he'd landed the role of Superman because he was playing World of Warcraft.

Netflix's The Witcher series

Netflix announced last year that it would be adapting Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher novels into a TV series. While it looks like we won't be seeing the show's premiere until around 2020, we do know the first series will consist of eight episodes.

Cavill’s interest aside, we don’t know who’ll be starring in the highly-anticipated series yet, but we do know Daredevil's Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is at the helm of production as the series' showrunner, and Sapkowski himself is serving as a creative consultant.

For those unfamiliar with the novels or video game series, The Witcher franchise follows Geralt of Rivia, a witcher (a genetically mutated human with magical abilities who kills monsters professionally), intent on slaying monsters, claiming bounties, and bedding as many women as possible.

The timing for the series couldn't be better. The Witcher will step into the Game of Thrones-shaped hole in our hearts, set as it is in a medieval fantasy world populated by dragons, the undead, and a menagerie of mythical creatures, and, like GoT, featuring a healthy dose of sex and bloodlust.