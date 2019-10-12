St Helens vs Salford live stream: how to watch Super League Grand Final 2019 rugby league from anywhere

The 2019 Super League season curtain closer is finally upon us! You can watch all the action live, not matter where you are in the world, by following our St Helens vs Salford 2019 Super League Grand Final live stream guide below.

St Helens go into today's game at Old Trafford having lost just three times during the season. A win today would see them claim what would be only their second Super League title since 2006. Salford, meanwhile, will be out to pull off a fairytale turnaround, with the club marked out as 150/1 outsiders to reach the final at the start of the campaign, having narrowly missed relegation last season.

Super League Grand Final 2019 – where and when The Super League Grand Final 2019 between St Helens and Salford takes place on Saturday, October 12. As always, Old Trafford in Manchester stages the title decider, with kick-off at 6pm BST.

Can the Red Devils pull off a huge shock in their Grand Final debut? Recent head-to-heads between the two sides suggest not, with the Saints winning the last six contests between the two teams.

In fact, St Helens have averaged an incredible 31.9 points across their 30 games in the league this season and look imperious.

Nevertheless, Ian Watkins' well-drilled side can point to the fact that their defence has been strong throughout the campaign, conceding just one try in their last two games, plus they also have the benefit of their underdog status with no pressure upon their shoulders.

Both teams look set to name unchanged squads for the final from their last matches, with Saints' Super League’s Young Player of the Year Matty Lees the only notable absentee for today's game.

Below we've laid out exactly what you need to do to get a live stream of the St Helens vs Salford Super League Grand Final from almost anywhere in the world.

How to live stream St Helens vs Salford in the UK

UK residents will need a Sky Sports subscription to watch St Helens vs Salford. The coverage will start at 5pm BST on Sky Sports Arena, with mobile viewing available via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still watch the final without signing up to the network thanks to NOW TV. The service offers Sky Sports Passes for £9.99 a day, £14.99 a week or £33.99 a month.

Live stream 2019 Super League Grand Final from absolutely anywhere with a VPN

Not in the UK? No sweat. Follow the VPN guidelines below and sign into your preferred service that way to watch the Grand Final wherever you are in the world. The software basically makes your computer or phone think it's back in our home country, so you can then watch the rugby league online as if you were there.