Sony's QD-OLED TVs for 2022 could be cheaper than we thought

Audio player loading…

Sony's new QD-OLED TVs for 2022 could start at around $3,000, based on the brand's online rewards program - less expensive than we initially thought.

The scheme, which converts one dollar into one reward point, suggests that the Sony A95K 55-inch QD-OLED TV, due to release later this year, could cost around $3,000 (£2,220 / AU$4,190).

As reported by flatpanelshd, Sony officially remains tight-lipped about the price of the A95K QD-OLED TV. The new TV was originally announced at CES 2022, and will be Sony's first foray into the emerging world of QD-OLED tech.

That's a relatively low price, considering the brand new panel tech, as well as high-end features like HDMI 2.1 ports allowing for VRR (variable refresh rate), 120Hz refresh rate at 4K resolution, and Dolby Vision support. Plus, the new Sony Bravia Cam is bundled in at no extra cost - so this price does come as a surprise.

How likely is that price point?

We have a feeling, then, that the price of the Sony A95K 55-inch QD-OLED TV as suggested by the rewards site could simply be a placeholder. While it does show that the A95K is likely to be eligible for the rewards scheme, we have to remember that QD-OLED is brand new panel technology.

Last year's Sony A90J flagship launched at roughly the same price as what the A95K would if this rewards program is to be believed. The A90J was also an OLED TV, not QD-OLED, which makes us think that $3,000 is unlikely to be the price that the A95K launches at.

Of course, we'd love to be surprised here. $3,000 isn't cheap, by any means, but certainly cheaper than what we expect even the 55-inch model of the A95K to be. And, if the TV does launch at around that price, it will make it available for purchase to a wider net of consumers.

Elsewhere, Sony has confirmed the prices for the A90K 42 and 48-inch OLED TVs. They'll cost $1,400 and $1,500 respectively. The A80K OLED TVs will also start at $1,800 for the 55-inch variant. As such, it's possible we'll see official confirmation on the A95K QD-OLED TV's prices fairly soon.