Sonos' first headphones are rumored to be wireless and high-end

Sonos could be producing a pair of high-end wireless headphones, a new rumor suggests, which would be the first time the pioneer of multi-room audio ventured from the safer shoals of large, powerful speakers for in-ear audio.

The details on the high-end headphones are slim at the moment but, according to a report from Bloomberg, the headphones will likely have multiple virtual assistants that would function similarly to the audio maker’s Sonos Beam and Sonos One speakers, and would focus on competing with Sony, Apple, Bose and Sennheiser by offering high-end audio performance.

While the headphones aren’t expected to be unveiled until later down the road, Bloomberg’s sources suggest that Sonos could target a price point of around $300 (£200, AU$400).

That high-end hustle

Should that price point turn out to be accurate, that would put it in direct contention with the Sony WH-1000XM3, Bose QuietComfort 35 II and Sennheiser Momentum Wireless – three headphones that have absolutely dominated the high-end wireless space.

The other problem with putting out a pair of wireless over-ear headphones by next year? Apple could be looking at the same time frame to release its rumored over-ear headphones as well as its second-gen Apple AirPods 2 - two hotly anticipated headphones that already stand to shake up the industry without any help from Sonos entering the mix.

We'll reach out to Sonos to try and confirm the report ourselves, and update this story when we hear back.