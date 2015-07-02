Millions have reserved Windows 10 but not all will get it on July 29

Microsoft has confirmed that the five million or so participants in the Windows Insider Program will get the first stab at Windows 10 RTM, which is essentially the version that will be delivered on physical shelves.

Terry Myerson, the head of Microsoft's Windows and Devices group, confirmed that Windows Insiders will get the updates to Windows 10 first on July 29.

Those who have reserved, either from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1, will get the upgrades in waves. Expect full ISO copies to be available on MSDN for developers to download.

It is highly likely that those who will register from today onwards will not receive their copies on the launch date.

What's more, Microsoft will also test how your computer will provide you with "a great experience" according to the company's parlance.

Otherwise, the Windows Upgrade tool will provide you with more details, probably in line with what the Windows Experience Index did on Windows 7, providing useful tips.

Alternative compatible solutions, Myerson says, will be available for most upgrade incompatibilities in the Windows Store after any upgrade. What it will not do though is prevent you from completing the upgrade.