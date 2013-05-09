Samsung nabs exclusive access to new ITV Player app for Android devices

ITV has launched a new version of its ITV Player catch-up application for Android with one catch: It's only available on select Samsung devices.

The brand new app, which brings a fresh interface as well as access to the last 30 days of content from ITV channels, will be an exclusive with Samsung phones until August 31.

The app is available to download for free from the Google Play store for owners of the Samsung Galaxy S4, Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S2 smartphones as well as a host of tablets.

Among the supported devices are the new Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0, as well as the original Note and Note 2 phablets and Galaxy Note 10.1.

Fragmentation to blame?

Users are able to play unlimited content from ITV1, 2, 3, 4 and CITV over 3G, 4G and Wi-Fi networks. However, there's no access to live television a la the BBC iPlayer apps.

ITV has said once the exclusivity period ends, the app will be rolled out to all users on the Google Play Store, but still, it remains strange that the broadcaster has chosen a single manufacturer to push the new app.

ITV said the fragmentation of the Android OS had played a role in its decision, which also shows the extent of Samsung's current influence in the mobile market.

Online Product Director James Micklethwait: "We are very excited to have launched the new ITV Player app on Samsung devices.

"The fragmentation of the Android ecosystem is well-known therefore, as a commercial broadcaster, it makes sense for us to partner with the leading manufacturer of Android devices to further increase our technical knowledge of the operating system."