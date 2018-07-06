Should I buy the Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable with SP121BK Active Speaker?

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

Today's best Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Fully Automatic Belt-Drive Stereo Turntable with SP121BK Active Speaker deals ? No price information Check PricePanda

The bottom line: The Audio-Technica AT-LP60 is renowned as a standout automatic turntable for its price range.

While it comes with its own preamp built in, you're also able to use the line-level output to add your own – and the automatic adjustment on the tonearms means you won't be at risk of scratching any LPs. Overall, it’s a simple-to-use turntable for beginners, with great sound at a superbly affordable price.

Pros: Easy to use out of the box, multiple options for use

Cons: Felt slip mat could be better

Today's best Bose SoundTrue Ultra deals ? No price information Check PricePanda

Audio-Technica AT-LP60 Turntable: Everything you need to know

The AT-LP60’s fully automatic operation is its big selling point, making it especially attractive to absolute beginners worried about damaging their records. The entry-level price certainly helps, too, but don’t let it fool you. The low-vibration aluminium platter is engineered for clarity, and reviewers have been left thoroughly impressed by its full sound and favourable signal-to-noise ratio (that’s a lack of hiss and crackle between tracks, to you and us).

User-friendliness

This belt-driven turntable’s tonearm automatically lifts and lowers using the Cue button on the front of the unit, meaning first-timers don't have to worry about where to place the needle. The factory-set counterweight should also go a long way towards peace of mind, as it cuts set-up time (and stress) right down to the minimum. However, if you would like to steepen the learning curve, this unit, while equipped with a handy on-board preamp, also offers the opportunity to add your own using the line-level output.

Construction

At just under 3kg, the AT-LP60 is very lightweight and portable, especially when compared to some other automatic turntables on the market, although impressed users seem determined that this shouldn't be mistaken for a lack of sturdiness and stability. The inclusion of a felt slip mat, which can leave things a little staticky and unbalanced if not sat flat, is seen by some as disappointing, but it seems a small hurdle to overcome in the grander scheme of what is, by all accounts, a very highly-rated and excellent value turntable.

If you want a heavy-duty turntable that’ll last through thousands of plays and year upon year of use, the step up from the LP60, the LP120, might be more your speed. But for affordable quality, it seems the LP60 simply can’t be beaten.