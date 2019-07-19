Senegal vs Algeria live stream: how to watch African Cup of Nations 2019 final online from anywhere

A tournament of giant killings, dramatic finishes and great goals, the 2019 African Cup of Nations has lived up to all expectations. Tonight's final now has the makings of being a classic. And you can watch every kick from anywhere on Earth - with this dedicated Senegal vs Algeria live stream guide

Senegal, who have never won the competition previously, go into the game as favourites with Betfair, having conceded just one goal in the 2019 tournament so far. While Algeria, who reached the final with a dramatic last gasp Riyad Mahrez free kick, will be aiming to win the tournament for the fist time since their triumph as hosts in 1990.

Senegal vs Algeria - where and when Today's African Cup of Nations final takes place at the 75,000 capacity Cairo International Stadium. Kick-off today is at 9pm EEST local time, meaning a 8pm start for those looking to watch the game live in the UK.

Key to Senegal's march to the final has been its water-tight defence, but that solidity may have been dealt a blow. Man mountain centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is suspended after picking up a harsh booking in their semi-final against Tunisia.

Algeria have a 100% record to protect following their dramatic win over Nigeria, with only the Ivory Coast taking them beyond normal time and into penalties. Like Senegal, Algeria also have a significant absentee at the back, with steady first choice right-back Youcef Atal ruled out with a fractured collarbone.

The two teams met in the group stages, with Algeria winning 1-0 thanks to a second-half Youcef Belaili strike. Algeria have proved to be something of a perennial bogey team for Senegal, having won only 4 of their 13 encounters, with their opponents edging the head-to-head with five victories.

Will Liverpool forward Sadio Mane make it a perfect summer by leading Senegal to their first AFCON title to go alongside winning the Champions League, or will Algeria's Riyad Mahrez add an AFCON winners medal to his Premier League Champions one for Man City?

Don't miss any of the action from today's game by reading our our Senegal vs Algeria African Cup of Nations 2019 final live stream guide below.

Cycling fan? See how to get a 2019 Tour de France live stream

How to watch the African Cup of Nations 2019 from outside your country

Below we have a full rundown of your watching options in different countries - check out how to watch the final in the UK, US (where Fubo can help you watch with a free trial) Canada and Australia.

The problems start when you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country. Give its a go...you'll quickly find your stream in geo-blocked.

That's super annoying, but not unavoidable. We've found that using a Virtual Private Network - or VPN - to be a handy solution. You select a server in your home country and then watch as if you were sat back at home on your couch.

How to stream Senegal vs Algeria live in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport is your one-stop shop for watching tonight's African Cup of Nations 2019 final. The network is available with basic Sky TV packages as well as Virgin Media or with a Eurosport Player monthly (£6.99) or annual pass (£4.99/pm or single payment of £39.99) that also gives you access across loads of devices. Want to access the action but are outside the UK? Then grab a VPN service and change you IP to a UK location. Coverage of Algeria vs Senegal starts at 7.45pm on Eurosport 2.

How to watch a live stream of Senegal vs Algeria in the US

For the US, subscription service beIN Sport will be exclusively showing the final in the States, with their coverage available to be streamed live online using the beIN Connect app Different prices will apply depending on your cable provider and package, but for cord cutters there's the options of watching via Sling TV (there's a 7-day free trial then its between $25-$40 per month), and Fubotv (7-day free trial then $54.99 per month). Algeria vs Senegal is due to kick off at 12pm PT and 3pm ET.



- Discover our pick of all the US's best sports streaming sites

How to watch a Algeria vs Senegal live stream in Canada

As with the US, beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights for coverage of the AFCON in Canada and will be showing every game of tournament . Each match will also be available to stream live online using the beIN Connect app.

How to watch a Senegal vs Algeria live stream in Australia