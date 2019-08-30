Samsung's Galaxy Fold could relaunch next week, ending months of delays

While reports on the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 are already gracing the internet, the beleaguered original folding smartphone from the South Korean manufacturer is yet to make its (second) official debut. In July, Samsung promise to relaunch the Galaxy Fold in September but didn’t disclose a specific date at the time.

However, a new report from a Korean media outlet suggests Samsung has chosen September 6 for an official announcement.

That’s the same date Europe’s largest trade show kicks off in Berlin, so it wouldn’t surprise us in the least of Samsung chooses to use IFA 2019 as a launch platform.

The wait could finally be over

Although the Samsung Galaxy Fold was initially set to launch in April this year, several design flaws saw the exciting handset go back to the drawing board, with the company canceling all pre-orders.

By June, company execs claimed that “most” of the Fold’s issues had been fixed, with a potential launch date set for July. That timeline, too, was off the table soon after. And in the meantime, Samsung whet our appetites by putting the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10 Plus on shelves while we waited patiently for one of the most exciting phones to arrive… again.

According to the Korean report, the Galaxy Fold was initially slated for a late September launch, but the company seems to have decided to bring the date forward, with South Korea getting the new folding phone first. The US and China will also get a September arrival, although an exact date hasn’t been revealed.

Availability in other markets is as yet unclear, but we’re sure to learn more next week if Samsung does follow through with this September 6 announcement date.