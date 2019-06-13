Another phone retailer has canceled Samsung Galaxy Fold pre-orders

If the future of the Samsung Galaxy Fold didn't look murky enough anyway, another blow has been struck to the foldable phone in the form of a retailer canceling all pre-orders.

AT&T in America, which was offering the handset for $1,980 (roughly £1,560, AU$2,860), has just contacted everyone who placed an order, informing the customers that their pre-orders have been canceled.

What we want to see in the Samsung Galaxy Note 10

All the rumored and confirmed foldable phones

These are the best Samsung smartphones

This follows the news in May that all Galaxy Fold pre-orders will be canceled unless the consumer says otherwise – but now, there's no option to retain the pre-order. AT&T states you'll be able to place orders on the device again when a release date is in sight, but so far there's no idea of when this will be.

And this isn't the first retailer to cancel pre-orders - Best Buy did the same a few weeks earlier.

What's happening with the Samsung Galaxy Fold?

Weeks before the Samsung Galaxy Fold was due to be available to the public, it was given to reviewers – who promptly discovered that the device just kept breaking.

Samsung postponed the release date, to give it time to fix the issues – and has since delayed it several more times. Currently, we've no clue when or if the folding phone will release at all.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was due to be the world's first commercially available foldable device, so all eyes are on it. When it does get released, or we hear a solid release date, we'll update you, so stay tuned to TechRadar for all the latest news and analysis.

Via Tom's Guide