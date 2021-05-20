Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 could be a very powerful smartwatch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 could offer a quantum leap in smartwatch power if the latest leak is to be believed, as apparently, it has a new 5nm (nanometer) chipset. When it comes to chipsets, smaller sizes are better, and this would be down from a 10nm chipset in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2.

It would also be a significant boost on the 12nm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Plus, which is the best chipset you’ll find in Wear OS watches. This chipset claim comes from Ice universe (a leaker with a solid track record), and while they don’t go into details, it’s likely to mean a significantly improved manufacturing process allowing for greater transistor density, more power, and better efficiency.

That last point means the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 might also have better battery life than most smartwatches, and that’s not the only detail in this leak. Apparently, the wearable also has a narrower bezel than its predecessor, and 2D glass, rather than the 2.5D glass of the Galaxy Watch Active 2. If true that means the screen glass will be completely flat.

They say too that the Galaxy Watch Active 4 runs TizenWear OS. This would be the fruit of Samsung’s collaboration with Google to redesign Wear OS, though this is the first we’re hearing of the TizenWear OS name.

Finally, they say that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4 has an “excellent frame texture” that they suspect is titanium alloy, though Roland Quandt (another leaker) replied saying that there’s an aluminum model and a stainless steel model.

We’d take all of this with a pinch of salt for now, but nothing here sounds unrealistic, and the chipset is overdue an upgrade. And while Ice universe is only talking about the Galaxy Watch Active 4 here, we’d assume the standard Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will use the same chipset.

With any luck we’ll find out soon, as the latest leaks suggest both watches will launch sometime before the end of June.

Via Phandroid