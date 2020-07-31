Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specs leak reveals every model in full

Of all the new Samsung devices that are likely to be unveiled on August 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is probably the one we’ve got the most complete picture of through leaks. And those leaks won’t stop coming, as now we’ve seen a complete specs list for every model.

Tweeted by Evan Blass (a leaker with an excellent track record), the specs list mentions 41mm and 45mm sizes in both Bluetooth and LTE versions. The larger of those apparently has a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, while the smaller has a 1.2-inch one.

Other listed differences include the battery size, which is said to be 340mAh on the 45mm model and 247mAh on the 41mm one, and the dimensions and weight, with the large model supposedly coming in at 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm and 53g, while the small one is said to be 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm and 48g.

The colors also apparently differ, with the 45mm model supposedly coming with either a Mystic Black or Mystic Silver case, and a black leather band, while the 41mm model is listed as coming with a Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze case, and with a black or pink leather band.

Beyond that, the listed specs are much the same regardless of model. They’re said to have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, a heart rate monitor, an ECG, 5ATM and IP68 water resistance (so they’re safe to swim with), a stainless steel body, a mic, and a speaker.

Looking likely

We’ve heard many of these details before, and there’s nothing here that seems unlikely, so we’d say these specs are probably accurate, but of course we’d still take them with a pinch of salt until the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is announced.

Alongside the specs, Blass also shared promotional images of the watch, which look exactly like previous leaked images and videos that we’ve seen – so again, this is probably the real deal.

We should find out for sure on August 5, when we’re expecting Samsung to unveil the Galaxy Watch 3 alongside the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, and Samsung Galaxy Buds Live. It’s set to be a busy day, and TechRadar will be covering it in full, so check back then for all the official details.

