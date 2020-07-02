Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 might be a smaller smartwatch than its predecessor

The original Samsung Galaxy Watch was available in 42mm and 46mm versions, referring to the size of the smartwatch's body, but it seems the smartwatch's successor, the Galaxy Watch 3, might come in smaller versions.

Esteemed leaker Evan Blass recently tweeted out a list of all the different versions of the upcoming smartwatch, referring both to colors and sizes, giving us a full look at the device.

Take this with a pinch of salt, as with all leaks, since the smartwatch hasn't leaked yet, but the sizes do match with previous leaks.

There will be 9 distinct Galaxy Watch3 configurations:- 45mm Black Titanium Bluetooth- 45mm Black Stainless Steel BT- 45mm Black SS LTE- 45mm Silver SS BT- 45mm Silver SS LTE- 41mm Silver SS BT- 41mm Silver SS LTE- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS BT- 41mm Bronze/Gold SS LTEJuly 1, 2020

According to Blass, the Galaxy Watch 3 will come in 41mm and 45mm versions, with Bluetooth-only or LTE versions for each, and the 41mm model available in silver or bronze/gold and the 45mm version coming in silver, black or in a special titanium shell we've heard about before.

Big and small

There are nine different models in all, giving prospective customers a fair amount of choice with the size, color and connectivity of their smartwatch. It's likely the bigger model will also come with a bigger battery, so may last longer, but that's just speculation.

We wouldn't expect there to be any huge differences between the two models though.

It's intriguing that the titanium model is only available in the larger size, and with no LTE option, but that's probably to reduce the manufacturing costs of having multiple titanium makes.

It's not too clear when we'll see the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 revealed, as conflicting reports point to the release date being July or August, the latter of which would see it alongside the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Fold 2.

Whenever it launches, we'll be sure to bring you everything you need to know, so stay tuned for that.

Via Pocketnow