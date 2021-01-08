Samsung Galaxy S21 reveal and CES 2021: Noise Cancelling podcast episode 46

Can't find the time to keep up with tech news? Looking for some awesome lockdown listening? We have you covered with the Noise Cancelling podcast, which is brought to you by TechRadar and our sister sites Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide.

This week's show is presented by Gareth Beavis, TechRadar's Global Editor-in-Chief, and Sherri L. Smith, Editor-in-Chief of Laptop Mag.

This week our guests are James Peckham, Mobile Editor at TechRadar, and Henry St Leger, Home Cinema Editor at TechRadar, who join us (remotely, of course) to talk about the last seven days in tech.

Week 46: Gadget Hall of Fame, Samsung S21 reveal event and the robots are coming

As usual, we're talking about a variety of topics from the world of tech. We begin the show with this week's Big Question: what is your tech-based New Year's resolution?

We share our personal New Year tech resolutions, talk about CES 2021, the Samsung Galaxy S21 surprise reveal event, and welcome the wave of robots that are bound to show up at the Consumer Electronics Show this year.

Meanwhile, this week's Unpopular Opinions is replaced by 'Who's screwing up?', a new segment where we touch on which tech companies are dropping the ball.

For all this and more, tune into the all-new Noise Cancelling podcast – you can subscribe on Spotify, grab it on Apple podcasts, or find us wherever you get your pods. New episodes land every Friday.