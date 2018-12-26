Samsung Galaxy S10 may have a party trick for its pinhole camera

The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus may have a party trick feature relating to the front facing camera after information and images appeared online about a light up camera ring.

According to Ice Universe - who has been leaking a large amount of Galaxy S10 rumors recently - the illuminated ring around the front-facing, pin hole camera will initially debut on the Galaxy A8s before making its way to the flagship duo.

It appears the Galaxy S10 will have a single front-facing camera, with a circular hole design appearing in one leaked image, while another image shows an oval ring design, which will apparently surround the dual front cameras on the Galaxy S10 Plus.

In terms of function, it looks like the ring will glow when you fire up the camera or use facial recognition to unlock the handset – which means it may not be bright enough to act as a flash for the camera.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ have some special effects around the hole. This has been adopted on the Galaxy A8s. It will glow when the camera is turned on and will also glow when the face is recognized. Maybe more scenes are available.source：xda、weibo pic.twitter.com/laVxTEPIOoDecember 25, 2018

Dual front cameras for Galaxy S10 Plus

Ice Universe has also provided us with another possible look (from Weibo) at the front design of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus thanks to images apparently showing a screen cover for the handset.

In the top right corner there's a cut out for what appears to be two front-facing cameras, which lines up with the oval camera ring light in the above Galaxy S10 Plus leak.

The panel also hints at thinner bezels above and below the display compared to the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus - a rumor we've heard several times already - although all this still needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as none of the sources are verified.

This is the Galaxy S10+ screen cover, its data is accurate, if you like to draw a rendering, you can make it according to it. pic.twitter.com/IwysyZIxh4December 25, 2018

Via SlashGear