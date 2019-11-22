Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite could both land in December

A 'Lite' version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (pictured) could be coming very soon

Samsung has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is actually a real thing, and it sounds like it’s coming very soon, with a source claiming that both the S10 Lite and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite are launching in December.

Specifically, a “person familiar with Samsung India’s strategic plans”, speaking to 91mobiles, said that the company would launch the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A51 in India in December.

As they’re only talking about India it’s possible that other regions will have to wait longer, if they get these phones at all, but at the very least we should know exactly what these handsets are set to offer by the end of the year if this source is right.

Based on previous leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might only be ‘Lite’ in name, with a Snapdragon 855 chipset, a 6.7-inch Full HD+ display, a triple-lens camera and a 4,500mAh battery all rumored to feature.

We know less about the Note 10 Lite, but it’s said to have 128GB of storage, and will presumably include an S Pen, while coming in at a lower price than the rest of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 range.

Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A51 could have a 6.5-inch Full HD+ screen, 4GB of RAM, a quad-lens rear camera and a mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, according to earlier leaks.

All three of these phones sound potentially interesting then, but just how interesting they are will largely depend on their prices, which is a detail we should find out soon by the sounds of things.