Samsung Galaxy A51 to sport a 48MP quad-camera setup

It’s just been a couple of months since the Samsung Galaxy A50s was launched, and we already have our first batch of leaks of its successor, the A51.

The Samsung Galaxy A50s came to India in September with minor upgrades over the A50. The A51 will be yet another incremental update, adding an extra camera to the mix. DroidShout was able to get its hands on more information about the device.

Samsung Galaxy A51 chassis with L-shaped cutout (Image credit: 91Mobiles)

The biggest change comes with the cameras, as the Samsung Galaxy A51 will sport a quad-camera setup. Chassis images procured by 91Mobiles suggest that the cameras will be placed in an L-shaped formation. The primary camera will be a 48MP sensor, followed by an ultrawide and a telephoto lens. The fourth camera is likely to be a depth sensor.

It will sport a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution with an Infinity-U notch which will house the 32MP selfie camera. Internally, the Samsung Galaxy A51 is said to be powered by the 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset with 4GB of RAM. The battery will be rated at 4,000 mAh.

The leak also mentions that the A51 will run on Samsung’s One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, out-of-the-box. Considering that One UI is yet to be publicly available on even the flagships, this phone must be at least a few months away. The Samsung factory in Noida has apparently also started the manufacturing of the Galaxy A51, and should come to market in early 2020.