Samsung could be having issues making its new QD-OLED displays

Audio player loading…

The announcement of all-new QD-OLED TVs was one of the most exciting from CES 2022, though the latest reports suggest widespread adoption of the panels could be delayed thanks to production issues.

According to a report from Korean news outlet The Elec (via What Hi-Fi), Samsung Display is experiencing slow production for the QD-OLED caused by a low production yield rate - which is believed to be around 30%.

If true this means only three in every 10 displays that are produced can actually be used - that’s really not good in case you were still unsure.

Because so many displays are going to waste, the few QD-OLED TVs that are manufactured will have to cover not only their own costs but the costs of defective units too. As such early adopters hoping to enjoy everything QD-OLED tech has to offer will likely have to pay an arm and a leg if they want to include one of these TVs in their home cinema setup.

Those who choose to take on these potentially astronomical prices may be rewarded with a stunning TV though. QD-OLED displays combine the best aspects of both QLED (or Quantum Dot) and OLED displays - these panels can produce both bright, vivid colors and highly detailed dark scenes.

Analysis: So when are we going to get a QD-OLED TV?

This limited supply could explain why so few brands have announced plans to release a QD-OLED display. For now, only Sony has a QD-OLED TV officially unveiled one, with its Sony Master Series A95K expected to drop sometime in the next few months.

Samsung is also rumored to be working on its own QD-OLED, though no official information is currently available.

Samsung Display will be paying close attention to how these and other QD-OLED TVs perform commercially. The Elec piece when on to explain that before it invests further in QD-OLED production - in particular, investing in ways to improve its yield rate - Samsung Display wants to examine audience reaction to the new tech.

Additionally, even if it chooses to throw money at its production problems, it’ll still take time for Samsung Display’s woes to disappear. Supply constraints are expected to last until at least the end of 2023.

So if you were looking forward to watching your favorite films and shows on a QD-OLED TV you might have to hold off for a while longer - or start saving up as much as you can.