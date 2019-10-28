PureVPN's Halloween VPN deal gets you online security for only $1.65 a month

Were you planning on waiting till Black Friday to get the best sales and discounts? PureVPN's new 85% flash sale just might change your mind if it was VPN deals you were holding out for.

To celebrate spooky season, the VPN provider has decided to have a spooktacular sale and offer its VPN service for effectively a mere $1.65 a month. Plus, this sale is for its five-year plan - this means that if you do sign up before the offer ends, you won't have to worry about your VPN for the foreseeable future. You'll simply pay $99 now and be covered for all that time.

Click here to get a fantastic 85% discount on PureVPN

Currently, this is one of the cheapest VPN prices going.

So if you want a fast VPN to use on up to five devices on one account and access to over 2,000 servers, then PureVPN is a very affordable way to go.

However there is one thing spooky about this deal..we're told that it will end next Sunday, November 3.

Not sure this is the VPN for you? Check out our best VPN services guide

PureVPN Halloween flash VPN deal:

PureVPN | 5 years cover | 85% off | $1.65 a month

This is among the cheapest VPN deals going - it really is ridiculously cheap! You can connect up to five devices to one account, so your smartphone, TV etc, plus it offers over 2,000 servers and claims super fast speeds. All that for one payment of $99 to cover the next five years. And if customer support is a worry for you then look no further. PureVPN offers you 24/7 customer support, so if you ever have any questions you can always contact it. And if you're not happy with Pure's services, it also offers a 31-day money back guarantee.View Deal

What can you do with a VPN

A VPN or Virtual Private Network allows you to browse the internet securely and bypass geo-restricted content. So if you wanted to watch a Netflix show that is geo-restricted to a location, a VPN changes your IP address so your device gets tricked into thinking its in a different location.

Make sure to check out our Netflix VPN guide if your primary reason for a VPN is streaming.

Another equally important reason it has become so increasingly popular is because it allows you to browse the internet securely. A VPN uses encryption technologies that basically mean you're browsing anonymous, so if you're worried about your cyber security, a VPN is definitely the way to go.

Want extra security? Check out our best antivirus software packages