New Samsung MP3 players topped by touchscreen

Samsung has taken the wraps off its new range of portable audio and video players - including the touchscreen YP-P2 and slide out speaker-equipped YP-S5.

Samsung's three new music and video players all have Bluetooth and come in 2GB, 4GB and 8GB versions. The touchscreen YP-P2, reported here earlier this week, is the headline-grabbing model. It has a large 3-inch touchscreen LCD, using finger tip control to navigate menu options.

The YP-P2 supports MP3 and WMA tracks and comes with an FM radio built in. It's video player can play back at 30 frames per second in widescreen mode. Photo images can also be viewed on the device. With Bluetooth 2.0 implemented, audio can be streamed to wireless headphones or Bluetooth speaker system.

The YP-P2 boasts a battery life of up to 35 hours with music playback and 5 hours with movies. It measures 100(h) x 52(w) x 9.9(d) and weighs 85g. It will be available in black, white or wine red.

Slide-out speaker

The Samsung YP-S5 is Samsung's latest digital media player with integrated slide out speaker. The successor to the YP-K5, it adds video playback, has a bigger display and is thinner than the K5. All the regular music player functionality is there, with MP3 and WMA support, plus there's an FM radio and voice recorder included.

The 1.8inch colour screen plays back video at 15fps, and photo images can be viewed. Bluetooth 1.2 on the device allows files to be streamed to the device but not wireless stereo playback. Measuring 96(h) x 46.5(w) x 14.95(d) mm, the YP-S5 weighs 85g and provides up to 24 hours music playback (5 hours using its 1.5W speakers) or 5.5 hours video playback. It will be sold in white and black versions.

Samsung has also announced the successor to the YP-T9B, the YP-T10. The YP-T10 comes with a 2-inch colour display and supports music and video playback at 30fps. It has Bluetooth 2.0 for stereo streaming of tunes, and comes with a built in FM radio and voice recorder. Photos can be viewed too.

The YP-T1 will be available in a whole range of colours - black, white, purple, red and yellow. Its dimensions are 96(h) x 41.5(w) x 7.9(d)mm and it weighs 43g. Battery life is 30 hours music or 4 hours video playback.

All models are lined up to be released by Samsung in October, with prices still to be confirmed.