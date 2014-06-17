WIN! A Ricoh Pentax K-3 DSLR and lens worth £999

We've got a chance for you to win a super PENTAX K-3 camera with DAL 18-55 WR lens worth £999.99!

The latest entry in the K digital SLR series, the K-3 is built to withstand the elements with a dustproof and water-resistant body, and offers hi-res image reproduction with approximately 24 effective megapixels, a 86,000 pixel RGB light-metering sensor, 27-point AF system, and high-speed continuous shooting at about 8.3 images per second.

Once the K-3 has focused on the subject with its AF system, the camera's quick-shift focus will allow you to instantly switch to manual focus to make sure you're hitting with full accuracy.

Plus, the K-3's new zoom lenses have been built to be weather resistant, designed to minimise the entry of water and moisture into the lens barrel. Combined with the weather-resistant camera body, you can be sure that you'll still be able to get great pictures whether you're shooting in rain, fog or shine.

Pentax has built these lenses to be free from glare and ghost images. The image circle is also sized to the image sensor used in Pentax digital SLR cameras, reducing the overall size and weight.

You've also got a hi-res LCD monitor and an optical viewfinder. On top of all that, the K-3 comes with a new anti-aliasing simulator which lets you minimise moiré without having to install an anti-aliasing filter. That means you choose between filtered or filter-free shooting at any time.

Movie-recording features are also on offer, while the K-3 also packs a bunch of features for connecting with your smartphone. To be in with a chance of winning, just click here.

Packed with weather resistant capabilities, the K-3 is perfect for landscape photographers, or anyone who likes to get a bit wet now and then.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.