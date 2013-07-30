SmugMug launches UK photo sharing service

SmugMug is to a launch a UK version of its successful photo sharing and storage solution.

The service is a cloud based photo album, which can be customized to look however you want it to look. According to research carried out by SmugMug, UK consumers take over 600 million photos a week, with almost a third admitting to not backing up their images.

With SmugMug, images can be kept private or shared with others. Photos and galleries can be password protected and non-searchable if you choose, or displayed for all to see.

Responsive design

Images are stored on the site at high resolution, with responsiveness designed to display the image in the best possible way on any device that you're using.

Four different levels of account are available, ranging from Basic through to Business. These vary in cost and features to suit different needs.

Images stored on SmugMug can be shared via social networking sites such as Facebook and Twitter, or via email. They can also be embedded on blogs and forums. Mobile apps are also available for iOS and Android.

The new launch comes in the wake of both 500px and Flickr announcing major redesigns to their respective photo sharing sites.

Visit the SmugMug website for more information on pricing and accounts.