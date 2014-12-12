The Honor 6 Plus is Huawei's Christmas present to us all

No sooner has Huawei's Honor 6 arrived in our laps than a newer, larger version appears to be waiting in the wings.

The Chinese company has posted a teaser image on its Weibo account hinting at a larger version of the 5-inch Android handset. There's not much more to go on beyond the December 16 date, but plenty of Chinese bloggers have weighed in with speculation on what the Honor 6 Plus (as it could be called) will offer.

The rumours point to a 5.5-inch screen, with a Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 screen measuring 401 pixels-per-inch. Huawei's Kirin 925 processor is expected to be behind the scenes and the phone could also boast 3GB of RAM, a 3,500mAh battery and dual 8MP cameras - one on the front and one on the back.

In your Honor

One area where the original Honor 6 impressed us was with its price and, while the Honor 6 Plus isn't going to be as affordable, it could still offer some good value for money. Early whispers put the price at around 1999 yen, or roughly $323 in the US and £205 in the UK.

That's a fair bit cheaper than the likes of the iPhone 6 Plus, but we're taking that amount with a pinch of salt. It's likely to be a fair bit more than that if and when it does arrive on these shores.

Huawei isn't branding the Honor phones heavily with its own name and the main competition is likely to come from other Chinese handsets like the OnePlus One. But a larger version seems to be the MO of most manufacturers these days; we'll need to wait until December 16 to be sure.

Via: PhoneArena