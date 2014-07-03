TechRadar Phone Awards: two weeks to go!

The countdown has begun, so who will be number one?

There's just a fortnight to go until we finally find out which phone and tablet has been voted top dog over the last twelve months.

It's a tricky business, reviewing phones and tablets. Everyone likes something a little different, from big screens to top apps.

Here at TechRadar, you'll hopefully know that we love to tell you about the latest in smartphones and slates, pushing each one to its limits and exploring all the nooks and crannies that can delight (and disappoint).

But just giving everything a star rating isn't enough – we want to properly celebrate the pocket technology that has really wowed us over the last year, which is why we're hosting the first TechRadar Phone awards… in just two weeks!

The best of the best

In association with Ticketmaster, we'll bring you the best of the last year in the world of smartphones and tablets.

There will be six categories for the inaugural awards, with budget phones and tablets, apps and innovation all getting the recognition they deserve.

We've got an elite panel of judges sitting in as well, giving their expert opinion on the phones and tablets that they think worthy of praise, so you know whichever name is drawn out of the envelope in a fortnight's time will be truly worthy of the title.

Stay tuned for the shortlist next week – and we'd love to hear from you too about the technology that's impressed you most in the last 12 months too, so let us know in the comments below!