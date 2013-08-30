Sony Xperia Z1 comes into focus in high-quality spy shots

Some sharp and in-focus shots of what is said to be the Sony Xperia Z1 have emerged with just days to go before the phone's official reveal.

While this is a leak, the photos do seem to show the same buttons, apendages and depth as spotted in Sony's own teaser video for the handset, which debuted earlier this week.

However, there are a few differences - the camera sensor in Sony's video comes with the G of Sony's G lens next to it, but these leaked images go further, detailing the 20.7MP, 1/2.3" sensor. It's not a massive difference but it does set our spidey senses tingling.

credit: 365dian

Stark

Shown here posing against a Peanuts flip book, the Z1 is a pretty standard-looking Sony handset, by the looks of things, with the company reluctant to leave that stark and boxy industrial form behind.

Casual [credit: 365dian]

But the Z1, previously known by the codename Honami and Xperia i1, looks fairly svelte and the images, if legit, go some way to reconfirm the uncovered headphone jack and microSD ports which will spell good news for many.

Credit: 365dian

So feast your eyes, check out Sony's video and start counting down the days to IFA 2013: Sony's press conference takes place on Wednesday and we'll be there to bring you the official news and our hands on Sony Xperia Z1 review as soon as humanly possible.

Credit: 365dian

Want to bone up on the handset ahead of time? Here's everything we know about the Sony Xperia Z1 so far

From 365dian via Pocketnow