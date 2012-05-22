Sony has been making the iPhone 5 display since February

Sony has apparently been making components for the display of Apple's next-generation mobile, the iPhone 5, since February.

The Taipei Times reports that Stone Wu, senior analyst at IHS Displaybank, claims Sony began production of in-cell touch panels back in February, as it readied stock for the next generation of iPhone.

Wu goes on to say that Sony will be increasing its production of the touch panels from May, as it prepares for the launch of the sixth generation iPhone.

More where that came from

According to Wu, another three companies will also begin production of the in-cell panels before the end of May, signally a huge push in preparation for the expected October release date for Apple's next handset.

The in-cell touch panel technology allows manufacturers to create thinner displays, which in turns allows for thinner devices, so we expect the iPhone 5 to sport a more slender frame than the iPhone 4S and iPhone 4.

Several reports have also suggested that the next iPhone will sport a larger screen, with many saying it will be at least 4-inches in size.

Wu does not may any reference to screen size in this latest report, but you can find out what's being said in our iPhone 5 release date, news and rumours article. Also check out our iPhone 5 rumour video below.

From Taipei Times via Apple Insider