Samsung Galaxy Note 5 launch teased with official invite

Samsung has just sent out invites to its annual Unpacked event, announcing it will be held on August 13 in New York.

The Galaxy Note 5 is expected to make an appearance, as Samsung has usually held off the launch of its Galaxy Note handsets for the second half of the year.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is also expected to make an appearance as well, making the event all about Samsung's larger handsets.

What's in store?

Just last week there was a report revealing the date of the event, though rumors about both handsets have been cropping up for a while now.

Both phones are so far rumored to share some features, including 5.7-inch Super AMOLED 2K displays as well as glass back panels. Some photos of the handsets were also leaked just over a week ago.

The Galaxy S6 Edge Plus is said to sport a Snapdragon 808 hexa-core chipset, a 3,000mAh battery, and a 16MP camera.

The Galaxy Note 5 is rumored to have Samsung's own Exynos 7422 processor, which includes storage, GPU, RAM, a 64-bit octa-core CPU and the new Shannon LTE modem right on the chip.

A new report from The Wall Street Journal has suggested Samsung is readying a new smartwatch – potentially the long rumoured "Orbis" - and a limited version of Samsung Pay for the event.

The report suggests Samsung is pushing the contactless payment system out a little earlier than anticipated ready for a full release at the end of the year.

With the Unpacked event a few weeks away yet, expect a lot more rumors and leaks to crop up before we get to see what Samsung has in store for us.