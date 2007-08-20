Nokia flagship store arrives in London

Mobile phone users will be able to play around with all the hottest new Nokia mobile phones, and learn about new services and technologies at Nokia's new UK flagship store.

The Nokia flagship store in Regent Street, London, will allow mobile buyers to test the latest phones themselves. Devices will be live, and you can try out the phones by using interactive pop-up guides to features and navigation displayed on an LCD screen directly above the handset. As well as Nokia's full range of UK handsets, the Nokia owned premium Vertu line will be displayed in the store.

The Nokia London flagship store will be designed with perimeter LCD screens displaying audiovisual messages and inviting people to experience the store. It'll have translucent walls with LED backlighting. Nokia says the interior of the store, using slivered birch, is inspired by the forests of Finland.

New technologies and techniques

"The store will provide world-class customer service and deliver a unique experience enhancing our customer's lifestyles," commented Simon Ainslie, managing director for Nokia UK.

"The Nokia flagship store pioneers new technologies and techniques.... At the Nokia Regent Street store, consumers will be able to test the latest Nokia mobile phones and multimedia computers, and learn about new mobile services and technologies in a comfortable, cutting-edge environment."

The Nokia flagship store at 240 Regent Street, London, is due to open in November 2007.