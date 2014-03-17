Motorola: We'll keep on making high-end phones

Motorola has insisted that it is not going to step away from competing at the top end of the phone market, despite the big success of its cheaper Moto G.

It's clear that Moto, recently flogged to Lenovo by Google, is seeking to hammer home the message that good phones can come at a decent price, but that doesn't mean the focus has completely switched from 'aspirational' flagship phones.

Speaking to TechRadar, the company's software chief Steve Horowitz made it clear that we will see a successor to the Moto X, because an aspirational phone is needed to 'bring people into the franchise.'

Aspirational phones

"I can tell you obviously without talking about our future products that there is always an element of appeal to a consumer at a lower tier to have something aspirational at a higher tier," said Horowitz.

"So we found that if we had just shipped Moto G on its own it probably wouldn't have been as successful.

"You need an aspirational thing so that people to get into the franchise and get some of the benefits of the Moto X by buying a Moto G.

"So we'll always want to push the limits on the high-end innovation because it's important for consumers to have something to aspire to at the upper tiers."

The message from Horowitz is certainly a sensible one, and it means that, for now, we can look forward to Motorola providing an alternative to the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S5 and iPhone 6.