Microsoft to control Windows 10 Mobile updates to make sure you get it quickly

Fragmentation is a serious problem for Android as devices get left behind on older versions of the software, and that's something Microsoft wants to avoid with Windows 10 Mobile.

Microsoft is instead going to take the reins when it comes to updating its phones. In a statement Microsoft told WMPowerUser that while it is working closely with mobile operators, it "will decide when to send the updates out."

The statement went on to read: "The optimum way to ensure our customers are running the best Windows is to get them the latest updates for Windows 10. Delivering Windows 10 as a service means we can offer ongoing security updates, new features and capabilities – we'd like to make sure people can get access to the latest Windows 10 updates as soon as they are available."

Always updating

It sounds like while mobile networks will have some input and have time to test updates, ultimately Microsoft will make the final call and ensure updates are pushed out in a timely fashion.

On Android more devices still run 4.4 KitKat than any other version, and many are even stuck on Android Jelly Bean meaning users are missing out on the latest features.

Hopefully this news from Microsoft means that Windows 10 Mobile will be widely available on devices soon. Going forward we can hope future updates will be pushed out quickly, which can only be good news for users.