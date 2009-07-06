LG watch phone landing August in UK

Orange has finally announced its plans with the LG GD910 Watch Phone, confirming it will land in August, but baulking at revealing the price.

T3.com has got word from Orange that the 3G-enabled device, which was launched at CES 2009 and showcased again at Mobile World Congress, is the first of four "new market-leading devices to be unveiled by the end of the year".

The LG GD910 Watch Phone also comes with Bluetooth headset, in-built speaker and a full touch-screen interface, as well as a web browser on the teeny 1.43-inch screen.

Orange is only going to offer this for limited time on PAYG and, weirdly, SIM-free, and it's rumoured the 'exclusive price point' pitched will be around £1,000.

Limited edition

CEO of Orange UK, Tom Alexander, says: "The Watch Phone is the must-have gadget of 2009. It's handcrafted, exclusively limited, and will turn heads on the high street.

"Our ambition is to become the best loved communications brand in the UK... to help us achieve this, we have secured some of the most original and innovative devices available.

"The Watch Phone is the first of these devices, all focused on bringing a 21st-century experience to our 21st century customers."

We hope the new phones are a little cheaper than the GD910 Watch Phone, as it's a bit too pricey for the chance to look a bit strange when talking to your wrist, especially as video calling is unlikely to ever be the dominant method of calling your friends.

